Rueben Wood Takes Over Radio With SOM Talk Live!

One of the hottest podcasts talk shows coming out of Atlanta Georgia, by the media personality Rueben Wood is SOM Talk Live.
Interviewing the likes of Lil Baby, Keri Hilson, B5, Coolio, Yung La, Trap Beckham, & more!
SOM Talk Live has been the hub for entertainers, celebs, music artists, entrepreneurs, and more making the platform a solid way to market what the guests have going on.
SOM Talk Live got its first full concept when the host, Rueben Wood, began his journey into media in 2016.
What took over a year to create started in 2017 when the SOM family released its first broadcasted episode on iHeart Radio.
The SOM Talk Live podcast/radio show focuses on the entertainment industry. The show also has a strong focus on the happenings in local communities and enriching the next generation with the importance of opportunities for continued education.
Rueben continues to expand his reach to FM radio and online with recently being added to NYC’s Fubu Radio every Saturday from 1pm – 3pm.
