AG Club Talks New Project “IMPOSTOR Syndrome”

AllHipHop spoke with AG Club about the new project and the fire merch they have on the way.

AG Club describe themselves as “morning wood,” and that’s the exact energy you get in their music. Hailing from the Bay Area, AG Club is a hip-hop group spearheaded by super-duo Baby Boy and Jody Fontaine, both of whom sing, rap, and write. Think of a vibe reminiscent of Odd Future mixed with A$AP Mob… but with their own sound, swag, and style.

Now, AG Club is excited as ever to unveil their newest album titled IMPOSTOR Syndrome, executive produced by the genius himself, Vic Wainstein (Tyler the Creator, Mac Miller, Game, Frank Ocean). Clocking in at 13 tracks, the project is deemed a true body of work, meant to be listened from beginning to end.

The album also dropped the same exact day AG Club embarked on tour with Denzel Curry, fresh off the heels of their previous tour with Pusha T earlier this spring. Not to mention the boys also landed a recently placement on NBA 2K23, with their song “Mr Put It On”

Fans of AG Club are able to purchase IMPOSTOR Syndrome CDs, along with curated items such as shirts, posters, hats, tote bags, and more.

AllHipHop: New album IMPOSTOR Syndrome, what’s the meaning behind the title?

Jahan: IMPOSTOR Syndrome came at a time where we just felt like we were getting pigeonholed. We had a song that came out that really put us out there called “Memphis,” we love making songs like that but that’s not the only thing we like to do. But when people know you for something then find out about you because of that something, that’s what they think you are and that’s what they identify you with, so for a while it was really hard to create because we just felt this pressure to keep making the same song over and over.

Jody: IMPOSTOR Syndrome is pretty much this story of us overcoming that and understanding that you don’t have to feel pressure to live up to a certain persona. You can be a different person every single day and it doesn’t matter because at the end of the day you’re you. Those things that you like to do, they’re not your identity, they’re just small pieces of what makes you, you.

AllHipHop: How does this compare to your previous projects?

Jahan: All of our albums have been a snapshot of where we are in life. Halfway off the Porch was the moment when we were tryna jump off the porch and become who we wanted to be. “F### Your Expectations” was when we started to set up and get recognized. We were begin?? people to just let us be us and not put pressure on us to be anything specific.

AllHipHop: Favorite song on the project & why?

Jody: “Bodega Bandit” because it is a high energetic anthem. Love Na-Kel’s verse. It’s short sweet and to the point and it makes you just want to punch someone in the face.

Jahan: “Long División” because it is sweet, supple and sexy.

AllHipHop: How did “Bodega Bandit” with Na-Kel Smith come about?

Jahan: This is all up to? our good friend and executive producer, Vic Wainstein.

Jody: We made “Bodega Bandit” somewhere between the end of 2020 and the top of 2021. Jah kept wanting me on it and I didn’t think it was the right fit. We needed someone who could match the energy and finally at a certain point we thought of Nak. He’s got the Racecar Stuntman s###, he just had that energy that matched perfectly with the track.

We knew Vic had a line on him, so we had him send over the track and asked him if he liked the song. Next thing you know, he was pulling up to the studio.

AllHipHop: What do you bring in your live performances?

Jody: An organized level of recklessness.

Jahan: It is consistent from beginning to end and we make it so it never loses you. Every time we finish a performance, we make sure to leave EVERYTHING we have out there and most nights, it feels like the audience is doing the same thing.

Jody: There is also a level of intimacy that we bring to that recklessness. Whether we are entering the crowd or jumping on the barricades, we make it feel like everyone in the room is doing the show all together.

AllHipHop: Talk about the fire merch you have as well!

Jody: Jeez.. It’s a nice little thing. Really Sweet. Have something for everyone. So soft and the fabrics are just… it feels like a hug from grandma.

Jahan: But really though, we design everything ourselves and wear this s### every day. When you wear the merch, we want you to feel like you’re a part of the club. Got a huge drop coming soon!