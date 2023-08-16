Meet Babyfxce E, The Hot New Artist Coming Out Of Flint, Michigan

AllHipHop spoke with Babyfxce E to discuss his roots in Flint, love for music, his name, new music, signing to a major, favorite Detroit artists, goals, and more!

Babyfxce E is the newest artist to come out of Flint, Michigan, and he’s ready to make an impact on the rap game once and for all. Equipped with hard-hitting bars and unpredictable melodies, the rising star is a walking testimony of an underdog who makes it out of his city — with Flint arguably being one of the hardest places to break out of.

Babyfxce E states, “Everything you invest in and put your time into is not going to always work how you plan. Just don’t stop grinding because it ain’t over.”

The crazy part is, Babyfxce E only released his first song two years ago. Fast forward to today, he celebrates breaking out, as he continues to create nothing short of bangers for his growing fanbase.

Most recently, Babyfxce E unveiled the official music video to “Charge It To The Game,” which follows the success of his previous single “Today.” Babyfxce has also opened for Glorilla and Luh Tyler, comparing the performances to when he used to hoop on the basketball court.

AllHipHop spoke with BABYFXCE E to discuss his roots in Flint, love for music, his name, new music, signing to a major, favorite Detroit artists, goals, and more!



AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Babyfxce E: I have a variety of sounds. Most of the time, rap, but I like to step in the autotune bag. I like to hop on different beats I’ve never tried before. It’s really the beat. Once I hop on a certain beat, that’ll change my sound, or give me a different sound to go for.

AllHipHop: Being from Flint, what was that like growing up?

Babyfxce E: Flint is different from every other city, because it’s so small. There’s only 70,000 people that live here, so everybody in my age group I really know. You see everybody. It ain’t really too much money flowing through here. The water’s messed up, it’s crazy here. A lot of violence.

AllHipHop: When did you fall in love with music?

Babyfxce E: 2 years ago, right after I made my third song. After my first song, I was really still doing it. Just rapping. I didn’t really have a passion or love for it yet. But after my third song, it was more of a different beat, different melody, everything. That’s when I really fell in love. I want to keep going to the studio, keep going in the booth and making new music.

AllHipHop: Any artists that made you want to rap?

Babyfxce E: Lil Baby, Rio Da Yung OG. Those are my main two, biggest inspirations forreal for rapping.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel to see Rio Da Yung OG blow up in your city? I feel like he paved the way for other artists out of Flint.

Babyfxce E: It’s crazy. When I seen Rio blow up, I didn’t really think nothing about rapping. I didn’t think I was ever going to rap at all. I was really just a listener, but it was crazy seeing him blow up because I ain’t seen nobody from Flint blow up off music. Especially our generation at least. There’s MC Breed and people like that, but we wasn’t around when they were around. It was crazy. It put us on the map forreal.

AllHipHop: When did you realize you could do music for a living?

Babyfxce E: When everybody was telling me I was good at it, and I wasn’t getting no bad reviews. Every person that heard my music said I was good. They were serious though, they weren’t just saying “you good.” They’re like “you’re nice. Ay bro, you might be able to go somewhere” type s###. That’s what really made me lock all the way in and invest all my money into music.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Babyfxce E: My name was given to me. I was trying to drop a song. I was rushing, trying to find a name. Everybody ended up giving me the name. I was going to go with Lil E, but it’s already a rapper in Flint called Lil E. He goes by GRINDHARD E, but his nickname’s Lil E. So I couldn’t go with that. But everybody always said I had a baby face. Before, they always said that: “you got a baby face.” I didn’t want to use it because of Babyface Ray’s name, but I ended up going with it and putting my own little twist on it. At first, it was with an ‘a’. I changed the ‘a’ to ‘x’.

AllHipHop: You just dropped “Charge It To The Game,” congrats. What inspired this record?

Babyfxce E: I appreciate you. When I recorded “Charge It To The Game,” I was really skipping through beats. Skipping through a lot of beats and freestyling. I was in my basement, on my speaker playing beats. I’d freestyle, load up a song so I can rap. I freestyled that. The first thing that came to my head was the first two lines of that song. As soon as I thought of the first two lines, I loaded the beat up and started rapping on it.

AllHipHop: Do you freestyle everything?

Babyfxce E: Yeah. It don’t be one take, but I don’t have to write. I don’t have nothing prepared when I go to the studio. I just go there and punch in.

AllHipHop: Did you shoot the music video in your hometown?

Babyfxce E: Yeah, I shot it in Flint. It’s a privilege, because you can’t really shoot videos everywhere. Not in Flint at least. It’s cool.

AllHipHop: Bring us back to when you made “Today.”

Babyfxce E: When I did “Today,” I was really in Atlanta doing a lot of shopping for that day. I just got done shopping and I came to the studio in Atlanta. Same as “Charge it To The Game,” I was running through beats, but that’ beat took me a little longer. I was freestyling and I came up with the hook. I’m like, “I think I wanna trip today.” I started mumbling, coming up with the hook.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

Babyfxce E: One thing I did that everybody should do, especially if they care about their career, is invest in it. People be scared to invest in something that they really want to do, and that’s what I did. I invested all my money into rapping. I done went broke on it before. Anything that they really want to do, invest into it.

AllHipHop: How were you getting money before the music?

Babyfxce E: A couple different ways, just hustling forreal.

AllHipHop: You’ve only been rapping for what, two years?

Babyfxce E: I dropped my first song two years ago. It’s wild.

AllHipHop: How much of a role did Tik Tok play in your career?

Babyfxce E: It didn’t play a big role, because it didn’t go viral. But it was growing more views than any other TikTok I ever posted before. All my other TikToks get a thousand views or something. I posted it at night, I woke up the next morning, it was 30K views. Later that day, it was at 60K views, then it got deleted. But it gained that traction from TikTok, it damn near became a word of mouth thing.

AllHipHop: How was it opening for Luh Tyler on tour?

Babyfxce E: It was smooth. I was surprised to see everybody who was interacting with me in each state. It was a good experience.

AllHipHop: You actually opened for Glorilla in Flint. How’d that happen?

Babyfxce E: The promoter got Glorilla to come down here, and they set everything up. Other artists from Flint perform also. It was big. It was one of the biggest performances I had, for sure. It was the same narrative. I wasn’t too surprised because it was in Flint, but I was very surprised to see that many people excited to see me there.

AllHipHop: Were you nervous?

Babyfxce E: I was nervous before, but when I got on the stage I wasn’t nervous. Like when I used to play basketball, I used to get nervous before the game. When the game started, I wasn’t really nervous.

AllHipHop: You still hoop?

Babyfxce E: Yeah I be hooping. I don’t play on no team now, but I be going to the gym.

AllHipHop: Who do you listen to in the gym?

Babyfxce E: I listen to a lot of artists. I listen to a lot of mainstream. I listen to people from Detroit. Babyface Ray, he’s hard. Veeze, 42 Dugg. Skilla Baby, Sada Baby. I really like all the Detroit artists. Tay B, Peezy.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do for fun, when you’re not rapping?

Babyfxce E: Basketball, fishing. I like car stuff. I like going out of town. That’s about it.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself at this point in your career?

Babyfxce E: Right now, my next project, I really want to sell a lot of copies and chart. That’s my goal.