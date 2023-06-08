Bri Trilla Tells Us What It Means To Be A “Big Mood”

AllHipHop spoke with Bri Trilla in downtown Los Angeles to discuss her roots in Georgia, love for music, how she got her name, the virality of “Big Mood,” celebrity cosigns, and more!

Bri Trilla is a “Big Mood,” and the song a sure contender to be the anthem of the summer. With over five million global streams and thousands of users on TikTok making videos to the banger, “Big Mood” reminds audiences all around the world to get up out their feelings and get in their bag.

On the chorus, Bri spits, “If you my b####, then be my b####, and don’t turn on me for s###.

Nowadays these b###### sick and they gon’ turn on you for dick. He pourin’ his heart out, I just can’t fall in love for s###. I ain’t tryna get in my feelings, right now I’m tryna get rich.”

Hailing from a very small town called Uvalda, Georgia, the rising star has been doing music for a very long time, and with “Big Mood,” she’s finally getting the recognition she’s been working tirelessly for.

Bri explains, “I’m a very hard-driven student of the game type of artist. Very creative, very versatile when it comes down to beats and everything. Relatable messages in my music. I’m a little bit of everything in one. You can’t really box Bri Trilla in, it’s a lot that comes with her.”

To date, Bri has been co-signed by some big names, including Ari Fletcher, Glorilla, JT of City Girls and Lakeyah.

AllHipHop spoke with Bri Trilla in downtown Los Angeles to discuss her roots in Georgia, love for music, how she got her name, the virality of “Big Mood,” celebrity cosigns, and more!

AllHipHop: How small is Ulvada, Georgia where you’re from?

Bri Trilla: Compared to this, there’s one red light. That’s not even a red light, it’s one stoplight where I’m from. Everybody knows each other. It’s a small community. You gotta go somewhere else to go to school, with food and stuff like that. It’s a real deal country, cows in your backyard.

AllHipHop: How far is it from Atlanta?

Bri Trilla: Probably 3.5 hours? I moved to Baxley around the age of 8. It’s the same thing, small town. A couple more red lights, more food places, but it’s real country. Real, real small. You still got your people that go outside and eat food from the ground still. It’s real, real small, real. Everybody knows each other type of time.

AllHipHop: What made you fall in love with music?

Bri Trilla: At the age of 9 or 10, my uncle would come home from high school all the time and show me raps. Around 10 or 11, I really started to be like dang, I’d like to see how I could do it myself. I started getting a niche for instruments like guitars and pianos, my mom would buy me those things early on. I started to learn how to Google stuff, how to record, how to make beats. How to do that real real young. Over the years, I kept doing it. Went to college, was in a band. I’m a music head forreal forreal, it’s always stuck with me as a kid. Real deal being a music head seriously.

AllHipHop: What artists made you want to do it?

Bri Trilla: I’m a lyricist. Back then, I was listening to Nas, Nicki [Minaj], Biggie, all them at the time. Lil Wayne, the metaphors, I was big on that. As I got older and got into music, I was into Rihanna, Drake, Future, stuff like that as music advances. I was on New York rap pretty bad, really into battle rapping. That’s why I’m such a lyricist, because I still listen to that type of rap early on.

AllHipHop: How important is it for people to write their own bars?

Bri Trilla: For me, it’s important because you want to really give your fans you all the time. If you can write a song this way, then do it the same way tomorrow, you know for a fact your fans are going to love your artistry. It’s really really important to write from a perspective of where you coming from, so people can really now understand you as an artist. Really see what your pen is like and what you come to bring. It’s important, definitely.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Bri Trilla: Bri is part of my first name, which is Briana. Trilla, I had a group called Trilla Gang in college. It was a couple guys. I was Bri Trilla, C Trilla, etc. Bri Trilla just always stuck with me, it was a little gang I had. [laughs]

AllHipHop: I feel like trill had a moment, everyone said trill for a second.

Bri Trilla: Yeah, for a long time I thought it was gonna go away. But it represents me, the trillness. I’m a true person. I’m real, I’m authentic. What you get is what you get, I’m myself on and off the camera. It represents me too as a whole, so I stick with it.

AllHipHop: “Big Mood” out now! How you feeling?

Bri Trilla: I feel good. To be working for a long, long, long, long, long time, to finally get a song that grabs the world, it’s an amazing feeling. Where I was before I made “Big Mood,” okay this your time now.

AllHipHop: Where were you before “Big Mood”?

Bri Trilla: I was homeless. I moved to Atlanta now, but at that time I was homeless. I was sleeping on my homeboy’s floor. Waking up every morning, recording myself. Borrowing gas money to get to the studio, to record “Big Mood.” I was really in that space where dang, if you really giving it your all, why are you still going? You must be crazy. But I just knew I had to make a hit song, so I strategically planned to make a hit song. Let me work on a catchy…

AllHipHop: Really? Because most of the time it don’t be strategic.

Bri Trilla: I didn’t know it was gonna be a hit. But I did go into the studio that day with emphasis on, let me see what’s going on TikTok. What’s the new sound right now? What’s some good lyrics? What’s some good relatable captions that you can use so people can relate to? Because the females, the lane was wide open. I know I got bars, let me see how I can be funky and witty with it and create a hit. It just turned into a hit.

AllHipHop: What is a big mood?

Bri Trilla: To me, a big mood is a feeling. I think of it as a verb. You can wake up every day — if you came out of a relationship or fresh out of a relationship, you not crying, you living your best life. You getting money, you getting fine. You in a big mood. That’s your aura. That’s your feeling at the time, you in a big mood.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?

Bri Trilla: Probably the girls that were on set with me. Because all the girls were super duper sweet, easy to get along with. They were fun. It was my first real on set type of video. Learning how the cameras and direction works, and being on set for hours, it was cool. But I really feel the girls really made it a real fun “Big Mood” boot camp.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel seeing K. Michelle dance to the song?

Bri Trilla: Lit! She reached out to me a while ago, when I was doing a show in Memphis. She wanted me to come to one of her shows. I was gone, I been on the road. I just happened to get on Instagram. They’re like “Yo, K. Michelle dancing to your song again.” Lit.

AllHipHop: That’s hard, how did she reach out to you?

Bri Trilla: In DM, Instagram. She said “you killing it,” blase base.. She wanted to bring me out to one of her shows in Tennessee, but I was in and out. She’s like “girl you killing it, I love this song.” We’ll gradually chat through the comment thread.

AllHipHop: How Glorilla cosign you?

Bri Trilla: I had to do a concert type of performance in Huntsville, it was her tour. She was headlining it. I was able to go in her dressing room, meet her and see what she was about. She was super duper, duper cool. We talked, we chopped it up. She gave me some real advice, from female to female.

AllHipHop: What’d she say?

Bri Trilla: Basically telling me how the internet works,how to avoid it and how to keep focus. How to still make your best music with everything going on. That’s when you make your music, putting in all of it into the mic and staying positive. It was lit, she knew the song. She was a vibe, she was cool as hell.

AllHipHop: Did you go viral on Tiktok? How’d you get your following?

Bri Trilla: At the time when I dropped “Big Mood,” I already had almost 100K followers on TikTok. I studied TikTok. I figured out the algorithms, I figured out how to work it. What helped me out, because my lyrics are so catchy. It’s so relatable and captionable, so I started putting my lyrics on the screen to old videos and songs I had. Certain songs would peak, and I kept doing it consistently. I’m posting 2, 3 times today. Real deal posting at the right time to build my following up.

When I posted a video like I normally do, of me on TikTok rapping that song “Big Mood,” it just shot up. [snaps] Started sharing it to Facebook, it hit a million views. On Instagram, it’s hitting a million views. Yo, this is different. This has never happened. Now, the TikTok’s still going up. YouTube subscribers going up. Everything started to go up from the song. I might hit 100K following on Instagram while I’m down here in LA, so it’s moving organically. It’s lit.

AllHipHop: Congrats! Are y’all gonna celebrate the 100K?

Bri Trilla: For sure, because we started at 4000 a few months ago. Everything is organic. Everything happened organically.

AllHipHop: What about JT from CityGirls?

Bri Trilla: I woke up from my sleep and somebody said, “JT dancing to your song on TikTok!” I’m like yo. A lot of celebrities have done songs to it. Ari, I think she knows the whole song. She Instagrams all the time. Tamar Braxton has reached out. Lakeyah, I ran into her at some event she had. She knew the song. Mellow Buckzz, she’s poppin’ right now. It’s one of them ones.

AllHipHop: Is it hard to manage all your content like that?

Bri Trilla: Facts, it is. That’s one of my most biggest thing,s because I do a lot of the content that I post on my own. I’m a real worker. If I leave here, I might edit and chop up some stuff to post. To keep going.

AllHipHop: How was it with Boosie?

Bri Trilla: That was lit! That was my first time in Houston. It was a big big big pool party, then I had an after event with Boosie as well at the club. It was lit too. Especially when I go places, it’s a new place and they know the song, it be lit. I got to meet Boosie, took some pictures. It was lit for sure.

AllHipHop: Have you always wanted to be a big artist?

Bri Trilla: Literally. I knew I was gonna be at this point. I’m a genius, seriously. Really at that age of 11, through everything that I went through life, I never put down the pen. I never stopped going to the studio, because this is what I’m supposed to be doing. You can look on SoundCloud, YouTube, I have things from 8/9 years ago. It’s my time. You worked hard, you’ve been consistent, your hard work paying off. I look at it like that, I’m supposed to be here.

AllHipHop: I know you lost your dad too. How did that affect you?

Bri Trilla: That was a major, major, major pivotal point in my life, everything that I had going. Because my dad was every girl’s dad. He passed away from COVID unfortunately, in 2020. But I look at it as if he’s still here, because November 21st is the last day I seen him. We put them in the ground. November 21st 2022, unknowingly I dropped “Big Mood.”

AllHipHop: On purpose?

Bri Trilla: No. I didn’t know until one day I was driving to work. I have his obituary in the car, I looked at it and it said “November 21st 2021.” Hold on, wait a minute. I go on YouTube: November 21st. That’s crazy. I didn’t even know it until I realized it.

AllHipHop: Are you spiritual?

Bri Trilla: Very. Very very very. Everything is showing me: no matter what you’re going through or what it may seem, still have hope. You gon’ be alright. You gon’ be good.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Bri Trilla: A Red Bull. If I’m allowed to smoke in there, a blunt will be great. Probably my phone. A cup of ice. I don’t eat heavy in the studio. I don’t really bring snacks, but those are some of the essentials. A Red Bull for sure.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Bri Trilla: I like to have fun. I’m the type of person where with my people, if we go do the most random things, like go across the street and go have fun, that to me is fun. Because I work a lot. Anything outside of music that’s bringing peace, going to the beach or the pool. I’m doing something where I’m able to spend time with them or my family, because I’m always busy. That’s where I get the most fun out of it. But right now, I’m always working. I don’t complain, because they’re able to experience this type of stuff with me too. So it’s cool, they’ve been with me since day one before “Big Mood” was even poppin’.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next? Are you dropping something?

Bri Trilla: I got “Big Mood” going out right now. I dropped another one called “Not Me,” which is doing pretty well. Got those two records going. I do plan on dropping the EP super duper soon. With that EP, it’s going to really introduce me. Introduce another sound, because a lot of people just hear “Big Mood,” Once you hear the EP, dang she got a little bit of pop. It’s nothing put together. It’s real structure, built from scratch music. Real deal, so they’re gonna be really impressed on that. This tour, I’ve been on tour since January. I got bookings through August, September. I’m gonna be on tour for the rest of the year with this song. I’m not trying too much, but I’m still working.

AllHipHop: Are you enjoying the tour?

Bri Trilla: I am. It’s different. It’s cool, because I manifested everything. For me to see everything happening and come in the past, it’s cool. Because I’ll look around like, dang. I’d be in Baltimore Saturday, Memphis Friday. I’m literally going state to state to state. Its new vibes every time, so it be cool.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself?

Bri Trilla: I’m a challenger, so I want to see myself with this amount of subscribers. This amount of so-and-so. I do want to at least peak on the Billboards. Stuff like that I’ve never done before, I’m ready to start doing it. It be small goals. Let me see if I can get this amount of so-and-so in this amount of timeframe. I be challenging myself to little small things, because I never want to get too comfortable.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Bri Trilla: It’s just a “Big Mood!” I’m excited. This year is gonna be a really, really good year for the females, for a new wave of music to come through. I’m excited. I’m excited to see where I’m about to be in the next couple months, next couple years. I’m definitely excited for it.