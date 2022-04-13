Who is Danny Breezy? Everything To Know About The Houston-Based “Upcoming” Rapper From The Democratic Republic of Congo In Africa

AllHipHop caught up with DannyBreezy in downtown Los Angeles, who was rocking his huge Dego chain around his neck. Read below as we discuss his roots in Africa, his moving to the States, the inspiration behind “GOAT Talk,” his love for DJing, goals, and more!

Danny Breezy claims he’s one of the best artists to come out of Africa, and he’s here to prove he has what it takes to become one of the greats. Born and raised in West Africa, real name Daniel Tchomba hails from Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, growing up in a musical household and playing drums in the church. Getting his start dancing, it wasn’t long before he picked up the Danny Breezy moniker, thanks to Chris Breezy (Chris Brown).

In 2015, Danny relocated to the States and found his new home in Houston. While leading his high school’s marching band as the snare drum section leader, Danny also sharpened his skills as a DJ, which pays the bills to this day. Teaching himself how to record via Youtube, his biggest influences include Chris Brown, Travis Scott, DaBaby, and August Alsina.

Danny has been recognized as Best Hip Hop Artist at the Cleveland Youth Festival 2021 and took home an award at Model Music Festival 2020. Fast forward to today, Danny unveiled the official music video for “GOAT Talk,” following his previous release “BEAST MODE.”

AllHipHop: What was it like growing up in Congo, West Africa?

Danny Breezy: It was pretty challenging, moving to America and you’ve got to start off fresh. Trying to find your style and everything, Some artists are from there, but they live in France. Also we have some basketball players and players in the NBA that are from there. Jonathan Kuminga, he plays with the Golden State Warriors. And Serge Ibaka who also play with Milwaukee Bucks.

AllHipHop: What brought you here to the States?

Danny Breezy: We moved to America just for new opportunities in life, to start a new life off fresh.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Danny Breezy: My sound is to teach some other people, people like kids that have similar coming up story like mine, From where I’m from, I want to show them that hey, you can do anything you put your mind to. I want them to know that their dreams are valid and with hard work anything is possible.

AllHipHop: When did you realize that you could do music for a living?

Danny Breezy: Probably when I was in high school. Because for as far back as I can remember; I was somehow in environments that were involved in music in some shape, way or form.I used to play drums, I started playing in church when I was 8 years old. I was always in the music scene. I enjoyed it, but it didn’t really dawn on me that early that this was something I could make a living out of! I did not intentionally come out and say “Yes, I want to be a hip hop artist.” Because back at home, no one really takes you seriously when you say that you want to make a career out of music to them it translates into you want to be a gangster, it’s looked down upon. It really took me a while not until I was in my junior or senior year in high school, that’s when I started putting out my music for real.

AllHipHop: What’s the inspiration behind your name?

Danny Breezy: First of all, my name is Danny and I got Breezy from Chris Brown. Everybody calls him Breezy. He’s one of my role models.

AllHipHop: What’s your favorite Chris Brown song?

Danny Breezy: “Don’t Judge Me.”

AllHipHop: What is the DEGO brand?

Danny Breezy: DEGO [GOMA] is a province, the city where I’m from (DEGO) Is the nickname. Being that it’s a city that made me as a young boy I took it upon myself to carry the name with me as a reminder of my genesis.

AllHipHop: What inspired “GOAT Talk”?

Danny Breezy: I was in the house, and I wanted to make some feel good music, a positive self reflection kind of vibe that me and my friends would jam to; something that everyone would be able to relate to and that’s how I came up with the song.

AllHipHop: Why are you the GOAT?

Danny Breezy: Because I feel like I might be one of the the greatest. I might not be the GOAT all the way up, but from my personal perspective, from where I am and where I came from, I’m the GOAT already because not everybody has made it as far as I am right now. Especially from where we came from, you know, with war back home. To come out and live life knowing that it’s only up from here that mentality makes me the GOAT.

AllHipHop: What is the reality of where you came from?

Danny Breezy: Where I come from there’s good and bad just like everywhere else but unfortunately the bad tends to outweigh the good from the corrupt government, unnecessary war and unfortunately the killing of the innocent and having young kids in the military fighting a war that has nothing to do with them. And that’s just to scratch the surface. I am very fortunate to be one of the few that got away and given a clean slate to start over.

AllHipHop: Where did you shoot the video and what inspired it?

Danny Breezy: I shot it in Houston, Texas. I was just chillin’ with my friends, it was around our neighborhood. We just came up with all the ideas. My friend pulled up with the cars and we said “yeah, let’s shoot it. Let’s get it done so we can edit it and put it out there.” People were waiting for the video. I was thinking “what should I do? We can get cars, let me do this.” We just got it done together.

AllHipHop: Talk about the Michael Jackson reference.

Danny Breezy: I was trying to say moonwalk like Michael Jackson, but I love Calabasas. I’ve always wanted to live in Calabasas because ever since I was in Africa, they said that’s where all the rich people live. I just want to move up to the money in Calabasas, that’s where all the money’s at.

AllHipHop: What brought you to Houston?

Danny Breezy: As I mentioned earlier it was an opportunity given to my family and I for a fresh start. A better education for a better future. And I’ve loved it since I still live and work there. The energy of the city is like no other.

AllHipHop: How do you like DJing?

Danny Breezy: I love it and it’s great and the fact that I get to that for a living is still beyond me. Seeing people feel good when I’m in that booth is such a motivation for me.

AllHipHop: Do you have Houston influences in your music?

Danny Breezy: Yes of course! I think Houston is home for a lot of great talent in the industry, especially right now. Travis and Megan the Stallion.

AllHipHop: What motivates you to create your music?

Danny Breezy: Making music has been a dream for a long time. I genuinely enjoy making Music because I feel like it takes people to a different space, a happy place, a place where all things are possible. Just being able to create a universe of possibilities in itself is motivation. Being an Influential artist and making a name for myself in Hollywood and then later getting to venture on to other things that the industry has to offer as a whole. I want to be like the next Akon

AllHipHop: Is Akon a big influence of yours?

Danny Breezy: Yes, he really is, when I see him being great it’s a constant reminder that I’ve got Akon and Sheck Wes to look up to! They are some of the people that share a similar background as me.

AllHipHop: Top 5 artists since you’re a DJ?

Danny Breezy: Travis, DaBaby, Chris Brown of course. I got Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby. I love DJing. I really enjoy DJing because I DJ all types of music. International: African music, Caribbean music, American music, everything.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Danny Breezy: Of course my phone, my mic, my computer. Besides equipment, just a book and a pen. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink. This is what I do: I put my studio in my home, in my bedroom. So all I do is jump from the bed, record. Whenever I finish I go back to bed, sleep, rethink about it. If I’ve got to fix it, I go back there again. Literally, I just recording. Or maybe put it on Netflix and watch Travis SCOTT documentary “Look mom I can fly” just to get some inspiration.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next? What do you have going on music-wise?

Danny Breezy: I have some new music, couple singles coming up soon. I’m going to drop some this month or next month, I’m just waiting. I’m trying to shoot a video whenever I go back to Houston and put everything out all together.

AllHipHop: How is your music important to society?

Danny Breezy: I just want my music to change a lot of lives, and I want a lot of people to relate to it. I want my music to go down as the music that people heard and it made them feel like they were Ima. Movie and also to motivate anyone else trying to get into this business like “hey bro, you can do anything. Anything is possible right here.”

AllHipHop: What do you like to do for fun, when you’re not working?

Danny Breezy: Probably listen to music and being on my phone on Instagram looking for opportunity. Looking, who should I text next? So I can be like yeah, let me go over there. I want to be the next superstar so I’m constantly on the lookout everywhere.

AllHipHop: Are you trying to get signed or what are you looking for on Instagram?

Danny Breezy: Probably get signed and to get my music out there for everybody to hear and, to get to know me. That’s the biggest thing that I’m still struggling with right now. I want everybody to know who Danny is, to know my story, where I came from so they can have a better understanding of me.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself at this point in your career?

Danny Breezy: One of my goals is to be able to get to a bigger audience with an even bigger influence. I want to make sure my mom is comfortable back home and build her a home by the face of God.

AllHipHop: Is your family here or back home in Africa?

Danny Breezy: My mom’s in Africa with my sister. I’m only here with my dad and my brother.

AllHipHop: I see you’ve got the drip. You like jewelry?

Danny Breezy: Yes, I do. I do love jewelry. It’s embedded in me. I’m African, it’s part of us. My fashion is simple, casual.I don’t like to put on a lot of jewelry. Sometimes, I’ll throw on some shorts and a t-shirt.

AllHipHop: How’s the independent grind?

Danny Breezy: It’s very hard. It’s really hard right now. No management or nothing, everything I do is by myself from recording to the concept of shooting. But I am enjoying the process. I know it’s only up from here and I’m learning a lot along the way.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Danny Breezy: That’s it. Let me just say, my name is Danny, they call me the Last King of DEGO. The only African, the only boy to ever walk from Africa to America on water. [laughs] There’s only Jesus to ever walk on water so after that, there’s me. I walked from Africa to America on water.