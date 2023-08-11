Meet FAE, The Chilean Recording Artist Who Is Here to Make an Impact on American Pop Music

AllHipHop spoke with FAE to discuss her sound, her background, roots in Chile, biggest influences, new music, and more!

FAE is on her way to becoming the next big international pop star, and she can’t wait to continue to bless her growing fanbase with new music. The Dallas based singer-songwriter with the voice of an angel has been passionate about music since she was five years old. Born and raised in Santiago, Chile, FAE grew up knowing she wanted to pursue a career in music. Having been vocally trained and even spending her time after high school in a music conservatorship before acquiring a music business certificate in college, FAE knew music was her life’s purpose and she couldn’t see herself doing anything else. All grown up now, FAE aims to inspire kids to continue to follow their dreams and to never give up.

In describing herself, FAE states, “FAE is my alter ego, that girl who is not afraid of singing her heart out in front of people, that girl who can wear whatever she wants, that girl who goes after what she wants. I almost feel like FAE is Hannah Montana!”

She continues, “The outside layer defines FAE as an international rising pop star but if we keep pushing inwards she is a 24 year old girl born and raised in Santiago, Chile who came to the US to pursue her dream not caring about the hardship of being far away from her family, of speaking a different language and adapting to a new culture.”

At the age of 15, FAE’s passion and purpose led to her packing her bags to leave her home in Chile for six months as a foreign exchange student in the US. She quickly adjusted to living life in Oregon, perfecting her English along the way. After experiencing the pain of being homesick, FAE couldn’t wait to get back to her family in Chile to share everything she’d learned. Years later, she permanently moved to America with her entire immediate family. FAE currently resides in Dallas.

FAE has had an incredible year dropping singles to showcase her versatility as an artist, all while consistently recording new music for her album. She has big plans to create a foundation to provide music scholarships to help artists back in Chile who are in need of funds to see their dreams come to life. Her ultimate dream is to use her gifts by way of music therapy to heal the terminally ill and the elderly experiencing pain.

Most recently, FAE unveiled her newest singles “Crying at The Bar” and “She’s So Complicated.” Additionally, she had the pleasure of working as a brand ambassador with Nouvintage, a luxury eyewear brand who collaborated with Snoop Dogg in the most recent Super Bowl.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

FAE: My sound as a singer is very sweet. Some people might say it’s angelic, perfect to sing slow ballads. But guess what? I wanted to challenge myself to explore genres and sounds outside of what I’m used to, so I made the decision to switch things up and make upbeat, fun songs with a light touch of sweetness of course.

AllHipHop: You’re from Chile, how does that play into your life and career?

FAE: In many ways! But the main one is the language barrier. My first language is Spanish, I lived in Chile for 17 years so I definitely battle with an accent when I speak in English. I was an exchange student in Oregon when I was 15 and that definitely improved my English but even though I’m fluent, my brain still struggles sometimes.

In my music career, language is a big thing because I like to make music in English, so I’m always learning and finding ways to improve my pronunciation. My goal is to sing with no accent at all! I want to be respected as a Recording Artist and not be put into a box where my reach is limited.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences?

FAE: Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish!

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was forreal?

FAE: I always knew I wanted to sing. Things got a little real when I was 15, 16 because that’s when I brought it up to my parents. But the moment it got REAL was when I decided not to go to college for a bachelor’s degree. That was such a hard decision for me because very few people don’t go to college and it’s definitely scary when your future becomes uncertain. That’s when I knew this passion of mine meant more to me than all the certainties that make people feel comfortable.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

FAE: FAE came to me trying to fit in the American world and once I found it I fell in love with it, it had so many things in common with my real name that it just felt right. When I was little my family used to call me “Fifi” which happens to be the short version of Faye, so the name really feels like home. Most people spell FAE as Faye but I decided to go with an A and E so I could have a little part of my real name in it!

AllHipHop: How was it working with producer and recording artist GAEL on your new single, “Crying at the Bar”?

FAE: Working with Gael is always so much fun and we are always so productive. We started the songwriting process together and he actually ended up helping me with the music video! Which turned out great! Go watch it 😀

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

FAE: I want them to know that no matter where they’re from, they BELONG! It’s so hard not feeling like you fit in anywhere, when you visit your place of birth and you feel like you’re too different and when you’re here at home in the US, but still feel like you’re too different. It’s like being from two worlds and not feeling like either world is 100% you. My purpose is to bridge the gap between the two worlds, the two cultures. I want people to feel like no matter what they do belong, it’s okay to be too different. There’s beauty in being different. Don’t hide any part of you to make others comfortable. Be YOU!

AllHipHop: Talk about being a brand ambassador for Nouvintage, who were featured in the SuperBowl with Snoop Dogg.

FAE: This was such a surprise to me and I’m so grateful to be part of the NOU family! They lent me a few of their glasses for one of my photo shoots in LA and they were absolutely beautiful! I actually ended up wearing them on my cover art for my song, “We Could’ve Kept on Dancing”!

They definitely added that final touch I needed and I’m so proud to continue to build this relationship with the Nouvintage team! My dream is to be able to have my own collection one day.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

FAE: Water, ginger tea and a jacket (and food). I know those are four things, but I get so hungry!!!

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

FAE: I’m currently working on an EP, definitely finishing up that project is my first goal so I can focus on making the album. While I’m working on new music, I want to keep sharing my story while growing my audience so I can perform everywhere so I can meet everyone in person!