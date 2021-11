Finesse talks about his roots in Italy, learning how to produce on Youtube, how he landed placements playing Call of Duty, working with PnB Rock, collaborating with Bad Bunny and Polo G and more.

In an ever-evolving music industry, it seems every day there are new producers, songwriters, and recording artists on the rise. Finesse is an Italian producer and loop-maker who’s responsible for a few of today’s greatest hits. His story is unique and incredible, as he went from playing Call of Duty to producing for superstars such as Bad Bunny and Polo G.

All the way from Italy, Finesse recently produced “Yonaguni” for Bad Bunny, which not only debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts but remained as the #1 Latin song for 6 weeks straight. On the hip-hop tip, Finesse co-wrote and co-produced Polo G and Nicki Minaj’ standout collab for “For The Love of New York” which also charted in the Top 10 on Apple Music Charts.

To date, Finesse has an all-star catalog of collaborations, including unreleased music with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Russ, Swae Lee, Tyga, and more. Having only made beats 4 years ago, getting his start making beats in his room just as a passion, the 22-year-old now sets his goals high on becoming a global producer, boasting international presence.

AllHipHop: What was a young Finesse like growing up in Italy?

Finesse: Just a normal kid from Italy, going to school. I started making music because of a Youtube video. 4 years ago, I saw a Youtube video on how to make a beat, so I tried. Now I got into the industry because of my manager and all the friends. All of these big producers like CashMoneyAP, Edsclusive and Smash David. they’re all my friends now because of Call of Duty. [laughs]

AllHipHop: How did that happen?

Finesse: So pretty much the week before quarantine, I got to LA for the first time. I had a session with my homie CashMoneyAP. That’s when they locked down Italy, because you know how Italy was bad at first? I was here, I was stuck here for 4 months. Everyone was in quarantine, and I stayed here. I started playing video games with Cash. While I was playing with him, everybody else was playing too so I connected with all those people through games.

AllHipHop: How did you end up making beats though?

Finesse: We were really into the game. When we’re on the next game, I’d ask “Yo, you like this idea? What you working on?” Stuff like that.

AllHipHop: Just like that?

Finesse: Yeah, just like that. [laughs]

AllHipHop: How did you learn how to produce?

Finesse: I started 4 years ago just as a passion. For 3 years, I wanted to learn and learn and learn. I never thought about getting placements, I just wanted to learn. I got good and at that point, I said “I’ve got to start sending my stuff out.”

AllHipHop: How did you teach yourself?

Finesse: On Youtube. You can learn anything nowadays there.

AllHipHop: So you met them on Call of Duty?

Finesse: All of those guys, yeah. I just knew Cash. I knew him at first, him and his brother.

AllHipHop: What was your first big placement and how did that feel?

Finesse: It actually was 2 placements in a day.The first ones were the PnB Rock and Day Lee one, it was great. I met this producer in LA around the same time I met Cash, we became homies and started working together. The song we played was Day Lee and PnB rock, that was PnB Rock’s artist. That was our first major placements. Now, I’ve got a song with Bad Bunny. I’ve got a song with Polo G. A bunch of stuff.

AllHipHop: How did it feel to work with PnB Rock? That’s a big artist for your first one.

Finesse: That was crazy because I was locked in with Foster from MurdaGang. We were in the studio from 6pm to 6am, a 12-hour session. At 4am, PnB Rock called Foster and asked “Yo, what you doing?” He said “I’m in the studio,” he pulled up and we started working. I was a kid from Italy that never saw any rappers, that was crazy. Now, I’m used to it. [laughs]

AllHipHop: How did you end up co-producing for Polo G’s and Nicki Minaj’s “For the Love of New York”?

Finesse: That was sending loops, that’s what I mainly do. I make samples and melodies, then send them out to producers. That was through CashMoneyAP. I sent the loop to Cash and we got the placement. He’s like “Yo, Polo G wrote to our Reggaeton song.” I’m like “What? A Reggaeton beat? Polo G? What!”

AllHipHop: For the Polo G one, how did that happen?

Finesse: Just sending loops. Cash was like “Polo G got on the Reggaeton beat we did.” The Bad Bunny one, same. That was a loop I sent for Smash David, just to work. A year ago, we’re like “Yo, this beat’s perfect for Bad Bunny.” Would never think it’d end up happening. [laughs] I was on Call of Duty, Smash said “yo, who’s the best Latino artist you’d like to work with?” I said “Bad Bunny.” He said “bro, you’ve got one.” Bro, this is crazy.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to get your first plaque?

Finesse: Oh great, I’ve got to get way more now. Once you set the goal higher, you’ve got to keep going like that. Now is the moment to go higher and go harder than before.

AllHipHop: A lot of people work their whole lives for a plaque. How does it feel to land in the space you’re in?

Finesse: It’s crazy to be honest. Like you said, people work hard as f### for all this stuff. It’s working hard plus real talent, timing and look altogether. The more you work, the more possibilities you have to get the plaque. Keep working and something’s going to drop. Don’t stop because I was getting curved from songs for 2 years, nothing ever dropped. Then everything dropped at once.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Finesse: A laptop, headphones, and my phone. Because I like to record stuff from voice notes and sample them, I always do that.

AllHipHop: Who are your favorite artists? Who do you like?

Finesse: There’s a lot. Probably Drake or Lil Baby, or Thug, Future, all of them. I don’t have one favorite artist, I just like a bunch of people. A bunch of artists.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Finesse: My homie made it back 4 years ago, he said “Yo, you should name yourself Finesse.” I said “why?” Because I like to tweak, I was finessing the sound and doing things in detail. He said “Yo, name yourself Finesse.” I said okay. [laughs] Super random.

AllHipHop: How do you like LA? How do you like it compared to your home?

Finesse: I’m just visiting. For music, it’s fire because you can go into sessions all day every day. Everybody’s working out here. It’s different. It’s faster than Italy. Where I’m from, it’s more laidback and chill. LA is of course a big city, I’m not from a big city so I’m not used to it. [laughs] LA’s so big. It’s great, I like the vibe.

AllHipHop: Were you working anywhere before the music stuff?

Finesse: I graduated in Informatics for programming. In Italy, it’s hard to find a job so I was delivering pizzas. I was working 10 to 12 hours a day, then going back home to make beats until midnight and doing it everyday. That was 5 years ago, now I can just make music.

AllHipHop: I saw you were working with Bankroll Hayden. How did you guys connect?

Finesse: Through my managers and Pulse. I just signed to Pulse a few months ago, so I got here to do some sessions. It’s fire, they’re good people. They’re getting me into rooms, so it’s fire.

AllHipHop: Were you ready for the contract?

Finesse: Yeah, I was ready. I had different offers, I was waiting for the right one. I know a bunch of people from Pulse, like OG Parker and all those people. They said “Yo, Pulse is actually great.” They were right to be honest. [laughs] It feels good.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do for fun when you’re not doing music?

Finesse: Workout, hang out with friends, play video games. That’s it, because I do music all day. Now, it’s all related to music. Everything in our lives is connected to music.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself at this point in your career?

Finesse: Yeah, I know a lot of artists from Italy. I know a lot of artists from here too, so I want to start making my own songs. Like Rvssian,Murda and other people do my own beats and put artists on them. Drop them as my mine, that’s my goal. I connect people, connect artists and do my own songs. My beats with these artists and those artists, not DJ Khaled but how Rvssian does with Italians. I’m with all the rappers from Italy, so I can make my own connections. I’m probably the only producer that’s got big international stuff from here really. There’s a lot of people from Germany, but almost nobody from Italy is making placements worldwide.