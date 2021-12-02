Meet Franki Amour: Miami’s Green Haired Sound Machine

Franki Amour talks about her name, her sound, her Miami roots and what we can all expect from her Beautiful Chaos.

We all know that the real world isn’t always rainbows and unicorns, but if we stop at times and breathe, we can find the beauty in the chaos. It’s probably no surprise Franki Amour’s debut EP is titled just that, ‘Beautiful Chaos’.

Built like a runway model statuesquely at almost 6 feet, her brand of chaos is particularly hard to miss, especially with her signature bright green hair. The born and raised Miami singer-songwriter is clearly on the verge of a musical breakthrough-one that she has spent countless hours recording and preparing for.

Straddling the lines of pop and R&B, Franki’s trailblazing artistry draws influence from all over, with lyrics that are inspired by real-life joys, events and struggles of life.

Nicknamed the “Green Haired Monsta,” Franki Amour describes herself as “very bold, very outspoken, very in your face, authentic, and just fun. Very fun.”

That spontaneity shines through in her personality, her music, and her fashion, which all play a hand in Franki’s art.

Now, Franki delivers her newest single titled “LOVE SCARS,” the lead single from her forthcoming debut EP, Beautiful Chaos, produced by Sean Kingston himself, the song serves as an introduction for fans to enter Franki’s world, with an Island-inspired beat that will have you effortlessly moving on the dance floor.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Franki Amour: My name is Francesca. Growing up, they always called me Franki. I was a bit of a tomboy, so that’s how. [laughs] Then Love is my real actual last name but I switched it, got a little creative and switched it into Amour.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Franki Amour: My sound is very new, it’s definitely new. It’s what the people need to keep the crowd going. [laughs] It’s definitely a sound that’s vibrant and bold, I am the voice for voiceless. Let’s say for the shy people, I’m not shy. I’m gonna let you know what it is.

AllHipHop: What was a young Franki like growing up in Miami?

Franki Amour: The young Franki was very… I’m not going to say I was a troublemaker. [laughs] I was very hyper. I couldn’t keep myself still because I get bored very easily. Even till now, I get bored very easily so I like to keep myself going. I like adventure, I like excitement. Growing up in Miami, my childhood was good. We were able to go outside and play, not be on the internet all day. It was active, very active.

Growing up in Miami is very fun, very influential. We have a lot of artists that came out of Miami, a lot of urban artists. You have people like Uncle Luke. Even to be on the Latin side: Gloria Estefan. You have Flo Rida, you have Pitbull, so many influential artists came out of Miami. Even now with the new age, you have the City Girls. You have Trina and Trick Daddy, so it’s definitely a feel. You have so many different varieties of music, it’s very tropical and you can’t help but take that in, the culture and the beauty in it all.[laughs]

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was for real?

Franki Amour: I always loved music. Growing up, that was my go-to. I loved listening to music and I love singing. Everybody knew that I could sing. We realized I could sing when I was 6 years old, that’s when everything started going. “Hey, you want me to sing? Give me a dollar.” [laughs] That was that, I was getting my frozen cups. “I gotta sing, you gon’ pay me.”

AllHipHop: When did the green hair come in?

Franki Amour: I started sporting the green hair a while ago, it’s been a long time. I felt the need to funk it up, I needed to get funky. I had to spruce it up just a little bit because I love changing my hairstyles. I love different styles. I went from every color in the rainbow literally, and the green stuck with me. The neon green stuck with me, I felt it was so different. I knew it was a go when I went viral 2 years ago on The Shade Room. I decided one day, I’m gonna go get some braids. I had the braids going back, the cornrows. I said “you know what, this is boring. I’m going to put some safety pins in it.” I put the safety pins in it and it went viral. People said “oh my gosh, she wants to be a watermelon so bad. I said “yesss, a watermelon! Okay.” [laughs] You know what, this is it. This is the look, this is me.

AllHipHop: How was it collaborating with Sean Kingston on “LOVE SCARS”?

Franki Amour: Sean is amazing, so musical talented and gifted. He’s a genius. We all got together, we came up with this record. We were feeling a vibe, it was very tropical. It just came, it was very natural. The beat came and everybody started flowing, so it was definitely one of one.

AllHipHop: Was it done in LA?

Franki Amour: Absolutely. We did the “LOVE SCARS” at Sean Kingston’s house, we did it at his studio. That was definitely an experience, I really appreciate that moment. Not a lot of artists get to experience those kinds of situations and moments, I’m so grateful for that.

AllHipHop: How did you guys tap in?

Franki Amour: We have the same acquaintances. It goes way back when, so it was bound to happen eventually.

AllHipHop: Is there a video coming?

Franki Amour: Absolutely, we’re gearing up to release the single “LOVE SCARS” right now. I’m working on an album called Beautiful Chaos. “LOVE SCARS” is the first single off that album, which I’m so excited because I know people are going to definitely love it. It’s a new sound, it’s what we need right now in the industry. It’s authentic. Beautiful Chaos is basically a whirlwind: you got the chaotic and disastrous, then you have the beautiful in it all. There’s beauty in disaster. There’s always something good you can find.

Even in situations, relationships, even “LOVE SCARS.” You could love somebody so much but yet, there’s always that red flag. It’s a red flag we all seem to ignore within the relationships. [laughs] We don’t care about that red flag, the flag is green. We tend to ignore the red flags and we go on with it. Situations happen, miscommunication, lies and deceit, just everything. But you’re so intune with this person, you don’t want to give that up so soon.

AllHipHop: Was it inspired by someone?

Franki Amour: Girl, you in my business! Don’t do that. [laughs] I’m playing. It’s very relatable, we all go through our situations. I’ve had previous situations like that. I’ve had my situations. I wanted to do something relatable that everybody could relate to, be realistic, be honest, and be open. Let people really get to know that I’m not an artist that sings bubblegum, I’m singing real life things that we go to as women and men. It’s just done on a good beat.

AllHipHop: What do you do for self-care?

Franki Amour: I meditate, I give my affirmations. I’ve been doing my meditation for a few years now. I do my detoxes because whatever you feed your body, that’s exactly what you’re going to get. If you’re constantly putting junk in your body, your attitude is going to be trash. You have to nurture your insides in order to build that vibration and frequency of positivity. For my self-care, I like to meditate. I pray very often that people think I’m talking to myself. I’m really into the whole spirituality thing.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

Franki Amour: Water, that’s one. I need my water. I need candles, I love my candles. I’m a Fire sign so I have such passion, fire is passion to me. I have to have my candles, and some gummies. Some snacks, that’s it. It’s not much to please me. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Talk about your love for fashion and how that influences your music.

Franki Amour: You have the Holy Grail: you have music, fashion, and art. I always felt like those 3 things come together, combined. I stood strong on one of those 3 specifics because one, I love singing. In order to create your image you have to have some type of fashion sense. That fashion sense that’s going to allow people to want to know who you are. You have to intrigue these people so fashion definitely became a big deal in my life.

I love fashion, I love modeling. I wanted to be a model before singing. I was so infatuated with Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, all of those women. I love those women, I love them so much. They’ve been a big inspiration when it comes to fashion, I always look at those women and get inspiration from them as well.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your fashion sense?

Franki Amour: Ooh girl, you see it now! It’s not safe, put it like that. If you gotta be safe, it’s not right. Fashion doesn’t have rules. As long as your attitude fits the wardrobe and the scene, you’re good. It doesn’t matter what you have on. As long as you feel good wearing it, that’s it.

AllHipHop: One thing you want fans to get from Beautiful Chaos?

Franki Amour: I definitely want them to be able to understand that we’re all human at the end of the day. It’s okay to go through withdrawals from relationships. It’s okay to take time for yourself. It’s okay if we make mistakes, we’re not perfect. A lot of people tend to think “oh, you just got out of a relationship with this person. You say you don’t want this and you don’t want that, but yet you’re going back to this person.”

It takes time, and I don’t need you in my business. [laughs] I want them to be inspired and know that there’s no wrong move when it comes to emotions, because nobody can tell you how to feel. No one can tell you how to feel and you should never let anyone control your emotions. It’s definitely one of those albums that is going to get you to the feeling of okay, she understands. She gets me. She gets it, I’m not out here by myself.

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

Franki Amour: Listen, my goal is to get to the highest of the highest with my team. I know I cannot do it without my team. My goal is to continue to stay focused, stay positive and grounded so we could get that Grammy. We need that Grammy! We need those #1’s. I want to be able to travel across the world and send that message out to everyone. To every little girl who’s trying to become an artist in the industry, for anyone that’s trying to become an entertainer or artist, know to stay focused. If you remain focused, you can definitely get whatever you need to get done. Don’t listen to the naysayers because they’re going to come. If you’re doing something right, you’re going to have haters. I need them to definitely understand that you know you can do it, you just gotta stay focused. Remain focused.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Franki Amour: “LOVE SCARS” is out. Beautiful Chaos will release in early 2022. I’m coming in hot, I’m ready to dominate the industry with the music and the fashion. I’m just ready to elevate.