Jermaine Elliott Talks Forthcoming Single With Jeremih: “That’s Family”

AllHipHop caught up with Jermaine Elliott in downtown Los Angeles to discuss his recent studio sessions with Jeremih, new music, his take on love, goals and more.

Jermaine Elliott makes music for the ladies, and he wears his heart on his sleeve with each release.

Hailing from Long Island, New York, the rising star grew up listening to all the greats—from Michael Jackson to USHER to Omarion. What started as making music in his bedroom eventually turned into releasing music, resulting in immense positive feedback from his peers. It was his junior year in high school when he realized music would be his end-be-all.

Most recently, Elliott has been vibing in Los Angeles, tapping in with the likes of Jeremih, Hit-Boy, and Wiz Khalifa. In fact, over the weekend he had the pleasure of being on site at Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller’s music video shoot in Malibu… just another testament to the great company he’s surrounded by.

AllHipHop: How’s L.A. treating you this time around?

Jermaine Elliott: L.A.’s good, very productive. Tapping in with a lot of people, talented people. It’s really good.

AllHipHop: How did you and Jeremih meet?

Jermaine Elliott: It’s so crazy, one of my boys, his name is Retro, fire producer. He tapped in and said, “Jeremih’s looking for some producers and people to work with.” We tapped in and ever since then, we built a good bond. That’s bro right now, that’s family.

AllHipHop: Are you producing for him, or are y’all making music?

Jermaine Elliott: Producing, just working on a bunch of s###.

AllHipHop: Because I know you’re an artist too.

Jermaine Elliott: Mmhmm. Sometimes, you gotta be a team player. In order for you to get where you need to go, you need to be a team player. So definitely a team player.

AllHipHop: Jeremih is the GOAT in R&B. What are the vibes in the studio?

Jermaine Elliott: Yeah definitely. It’s always genuine vibes. Always good vibes. We bounce off each other well. We know how to make fire songs. He’s very eclectic, so we always make good vibes.

AllHipHop: Talk about shooting a music video with Chris Brown, out in Malibu?

Jermaine Elliott: Aw yeah, that was crazy. I was there, shooting the “Wait On It” video. Make sure y’all wait on that! It was crazy. It should be coming out soon, very soon. It was dope though, definitely a good experience.

AllHipHop: Is that a song with him and Chris Brown?

Jermaine Elliott: Him, Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. It’s definitely good for R&B. It’s going to be definitely innovative for R&B.

AllHipHop: Were the vibes? What do you mean by innovative?

Jermaine Elliott: It’s just good. You never really see… R&B people don’t really support other R&B people. So the fact that these three came together to make something special, that was innovative to me. Something you really don’t see a lot.

AllHipHop: Those are three GOATs!

Jermaine Elliott: You know what I’m saying? It’s that vibe!

AllHipHop: It’s funny, I sent my intern to the Bryson Tiller show. In the video she sent me, the girls were screaming!

Jermaine Elliott: Right, that’s crazy. Me and Bryson Tiller had a talk too. We were chopping it up. He was telling me about how he’s working on his game, his gaming console. So make sure y’all look out for that too.

AllHipHop: How’s New York been?

Jermaine Elliott: New York has been great. I’m not going to lie, it’s a stomping ground. That’s the place where I grew up, so it’ll always come with the vibes. Especially with the sexy drill and everything going on, Cash Cobain.

AllHipHop: Sexy drill? I ain’t hip.

Jermaine Elliott: Yeah, it’s going crazy right now. For sure.

AllHipHop: Do you make that type of music today?

Jermaine Elliott: A little bit. I’ve been working on a couple of little vibes. I’m always true to myself. I’m an artist, so I can’t be boxed into one thing. I’m trying to get to everything.

AllHipHop: You recently dropped “Secure.” Who or what inspired this one?

Jermaine Elliott: I feel like in relationships, or women in general, they want to feel secure. That was a song to express how a woman should feel. I don’t care about certain things about what other people say, I just want you to feel how you’re supposed to feel.

AllHipHop: What’s your type?

Jermaine Elliott: What’d Rae Sremmurd say? “I ain’t got no type!”

AllHipHop: But you make music for the ladies, right?

Jermaine Elliott: Right, of course. Always. Not even just for the ladies, for the people in general. Whoever’s going through something that I’ve been through. If I could say something that could inspire somebody, or help them get through a situation, that’s where I’m going with my music.

AllHipHop: Are you single? Are you in a relationship?

Jermaine Elliott: Next question. [laughs]

AllHipHop: When did you “Used 2 Be” in love?

Jermaine Elliott: I mean, what is love?

AllHipHop: Come on!

Jermaine Elliott: [laughs] What is love?

AllHipHop: It’s giving toxic.

Jermaine Elliott: Toxic? [laughs] For real, I’m toxic? What does love mean to you? Whatever love means to you. Obviously, love has a definitive word to it. But what does love mean to you?

AllHipHop: Being in love to me would be locked in with a significant other, and loyal. No cheating. Mmhmm, right.

AllHipHop: What about you?

Jermaine Elliott: [laughs] Everybody has a love language too. That’s the same thing what love means to me, is somebody that you could feel a genuine connection with. Somebody that makes you feel like you could be yourself and not be judged. That person’s down for you 100%.

AllHipHop: Is there another edition of Toxic Radio?

Jermaine Elliott: Yeah, there’s some s### coming right now. Definitely.

AllHipHop: What inspired your latest project, S2D2, Vol 2?

Jermaine Elliott: S2D2, Vol 2. Just a little playlist, when you want to throw on something. It’s something different. You always want to have that drive to play list. You know when you scroll through music like what’s hot right now? Something you could throw on, get you through your day.

AllHipHop: Who are you listening to right now?

Jermaine Elliott: I’m listening to a bit of everything, so many different artists. I listen to the homies a lot. Allen Ritter, October. I’m listening to myself. A little bit of Drake. 4 Batz. This kid Destin Conrad A little bit of Cash Cobain. You know, stuff that’s going on right now.

AllHipHop: How’d you get in with H.E.R.? She’s such an angel.

Jermaine Elliott: Yeah, Gabi is definitely mad cool. We got in at the beginning of her career. Super genuine, super sweetheart. Worked on some songs, and we won a Grammy for that. That was definitely a good experience.We’re going to tap in with Camper, another producer.

I just interviewed him!

Jermaine Elliott: That’s my boy, I just saw him recently at a writing camp. He’s such a genius and a pleasure to work with you.

AllHipHop: How did it feel to win that Grammy?

Jermaine Elliott: It felt good. It’s time to go to the next stage.

AllHipHop: How are you so nonchalant about a Grammy?

Jermaine Elliott: Sometimes it’s not about… you gotta thank God for the opportunities he’s blessed you with and remain very humble. In this industry, it’s not about what you’ve done. It’s what you’re doing right now.

AllHipHop: You seem very humble.

Jermaine Elliott: I don’t think I’m humble, I feel like I’m grounded. I’m more grounded than humble.

AllHipHop: Where does that come from?

Jermaine Elliott: Just my background. My parents, how they raised me. I’m not above anybody, next to

people.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself as an artist at this point in your career?

Jermaine Elliott: A lot of goals. My goal’s to be the number one. The number one artist, number one producer. I’m the underdog right now, so I’m coming back with vengeance.

AllHipHop: Do you enjoy recording more or producing more?

Jermaine Elliott: Both. I can’t stay away from — it’s hand in hand. If I’m not producing, I’m recording. But I was forced to record myself, because I know my sound. So I have to be able to get to it.

AllHipHop: How was Hit-Boy’s birthday?

Jermaine Elliott: It was good. Hit-Boy’s birthday was fire, we had fun. A lot of people turning up. It was definitely a dope vibe. They had some good food over there. I forgot the name of the person that made the food, but that food was crazy.

AllHipHop: Who has better food: LA or New York?

Jermaine Elliott: It depends on who you’re asking. If you’re coming to New York for Spanish food and different things, I’ll say New York. I’m pretty sure they got soul food, stuff like that. If you coming to LA for certain things, you gon’ get what you… you know what I mean? Tacos, this and that. It’s a variety.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Jermaine Elliott: I’ve got some exciting projects in the works! There’s a single featuring Jeremih on the way, as well as a collaboration with Jack James and one with Che Cru’ Plus, there’s a bunch of other crazy stuff in the pipeline, including some solo work. Definitely expecting a lot of good vibes. Recently, I’ve been in the studio with Sevyn too.

AllHipHop: What inspires you the most?

Jermaine Elliott: My son. I have a son, he inspires me the most.

AllHipHop: Does he love your music?

Jermaine Elliott: He does. I just called him earlier, he was in school. I’m on FaceTime with him, his friend was like, “Oh, I love your music!”

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Jermaine Elliott: I’m back. Make sure you got your weapon on you, ‘cause I’m shooting. [laughs]