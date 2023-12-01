JxHines Talks Signing To Anthony Hamilton’s Label, Jacquees Tour & Hit Single “Body Like SZA”

AllHipHop recently spoke with JxHines in downtown Los Angeles to discuss his sound, background, “Body Like SZA,” signing to Anthony Hamilton, opening for Jacquees, working with DaBaby and more.

JxHines is intent on making sure R&B is here to stay. Pronounced “J X,” the rising star is currently on the road opening for Jacquees on his SINCERELY FOR YOU Tour, displaying his standout vocals and undeniable talent to major cities all across the world.

In describing himself, JxHines states, “I’m a real down-to-earth, loving type of guy. Really easy-going. Country boy from South Florida. I’m just a lover. All about the vibes, all about good energy. Good times.”

Born in Florida but based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JxHines is a singer, songwriter and producer who’s been infatuated with music since he was “in the womb.” Growing up in a family of eight kids, his father was a preacher at their family’s church. Soon, he’d find himself behind the drum kit, laying down the foundation for Sunday service to commence.

Fast forward to 2023, JxHines unveiled his newest song and visual for “Body Like SZA,” a fun, uptempo record that finds him talking his s### while reflecting on his growth as a recording artist. The accompanying music video is a nod to Flavor Flav’s VH1’s dating show, Flavor Of Love.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

JxHines: Unique, different. Took me a long time to build it over time. For the most part, I found a way to separate myself in a great way. Vocally, concept wise, music wise, lyric wise. All the above.

AllHipHop: When’d you realize you could do music for a living?

JxHines: I’ve been doing music since the womb, I come from a singer family. A lot of musicians, a lot of great musicians. Small town: some of the best singers and vocalists, people you’d never hear of. That place shaped me for a bigger stage in my life, so it’s in my blood. It’s me [laughs].

AllHipHop: Who are your favorite artists?

JxHines: All-time will be Michael Jackson. Hip-Hop wise, I’ll go with Outkast. Right now currently, J. Cole. Drake. R&B side, we’ll say Chris [Brown].

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

JxHines: My name is my name. Jay is short for my full name, then the “x” is for completion. Hines is my last name, so it’s original. It’s authentic.

AllHipHop: What inspired your new song, “Body Like SZA”?

JxHines: It’s a bar within the record. But if you listen to the song, it’s about me going from being broke to that lifestyle that I’ve seen for myself. With that comes with certain things. It was a line: “She’s working on her body all winter/She’s telling me, she wants a body like SZA. Well, do your sit-ups.” It’s more of a line in a sense of there’s all kinds of ways you can do it. It’s a bar, but it made sense to call it that because of how catchy that line was. There’s no other way it could’ve gone.

AllHipHop: Talk about the video being inspired by Flavor of Love?

JxHines: We wanted to do something different. We didn’t want to go with typical or cliché. I wanted to do something that I felt would stand out amongst the consumers, and what better way to tie it all in? I love the way Flav was able to create challenges within his show. Our team came together and said, “That’d be super super dope to create something around the ladies competing for the love.” What better way than doing it through fitness and showing love?; bigging up women, things like that. But it made sense to go with something that people can relate to. That was a relatable concept that was realistic for “Body Like SZA.”

AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?

JxHines: Probably the do-rag walking up the steps. That’s fire [laughs]. You don’t see that often. That was one of my best memories from it, the long durag. The drip, the suit, the hat on. That was really dope.

AllHipHop: You’re the first artist signed to Anthony Hamilton’s My Music Box. How’d that happen?

JxHines: It’s dope. I’ve been knowing Anthony for a while, in passing. We both were in the city of Charlotte. I was putting in a lot of work independently, he took notice. We didn’t do business right away. But eventually, we ended up coming together. I put out a series of singles and EPs, and it spoke volumes to that level. That’s what made them see okay hey, this kid has something. On top of that, my work ethic. That was really the main thing that brought him to the situation, so here we are.

AllHipHop: How excited are you to open for Jacquees?

JxHines: It’s been lit! Shout out to Jacquees. It’s been dope, a lot of love. Taking advantage of each and every city. Being able to go to each and every city, showcase our talent and get the love back, it’s been an honor. I look forward to finishing out the tour strong and one day, tour myself. For me.

AllHipHop: Is Jacquees the King of R&B?

JxHines: I respect and support him in every way. I also have great confidence with in myself.

AllHipHop: How was it collaborating with DaBaby?

JxHines: We’ve been knowing each other for a while, just the whole Charlotte scene. We all came up together. I was a promoter prior to me putting out the music. Seeing his come up, we all were at a point in our lives where he became who he became and I’m becoming who I’m becoming. A lot of work was early on. But once everything is where it’s supposed to be, you’ll definitely see a lot of that at some point for sure.

AllHipHop: Name tree things you need in the studio at all times.

JxHines: My engineer. Shout out to him, JStacks. Some hot tea, and really nothing else. I don’t need no drank, no weed. I don’t need those things.

AllHipHop: You don’t need weed in the studio?

JxHines: I mean, some people need it. I don’t rely on it, I’ll say that. I’m more one of those people that’s in tune with me, so I don’t really need it. I use it if I need it. Studio wise, I’m a blank canvas. My engineer’s more important, I need that [laughs].

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

JxHines: When I’m not working, travel. I’m either traveling, or I’m playing video games. I love it, I’m a gamer. I’m just chillin’. I’m out the way with it. I’m not one of those people that got to be in every room or space to be enjoying my life. I’m just out the way.

AllHipHop: What else can we expect from you?

JxHines: Great things, a lot of stuff. I’m getting ready to drop more music, eventually another EP or album. Those are still to be determined, but the music is definitely there. Right now, we’re focusing on building the name. That’s the goal first, because I don’t want it to go over anybody’s head with such great music. I want to build my fans up organically.