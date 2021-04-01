Lil Agz: The Hottest Kid Rapper Out The Bronx

(AllHipHop Breeding Ground)
Lil Agz is here to take over the rap game, and he’s only just getting started. Hailing from the Bronx, New York and growing up in the hood, the rising star comes from true humble beginnings. With the music taking off, his main priority is to take care of himself, his family, and his team backing him.
With several records out including “Momma We Good” and “Lessons LIL AGZ – LESSONS (OFFICIAL AUDIO),” Lil Agz states, “We outside, I’m not a regular kid. Stop playing, I’m not one of them. Grrr bow!”
Boasting over 216K followers on Instagram alone, Lil Agz is here to make his mark. While most kids are playing outside or engulfed in video games, Agz is in the studio perfecting his craft.
AllHipHop: Talk about being from the Bronx, there’s a lot of hip hop history in New York.
Lil Agz: There’s a few artists from the Bronx I f### with. I f### with Reem Dollarz the most tho, he’s the first one that started rapping from my block and one of my inspirations.
AllHipHop: Even though you’re a kid, who were you bumping that made you want to do music?
Lil Agz: I’m bumping Lil Durk, Fivio. I listen to J.I. But the person I really listen to most right now is Rod Wave, my biggest inspiration and the biggest rapper who inspired me to rap. He puts that pain into his songs. I like his beats, his beats are fire. That’s where I really get my beats from. When I first started rapping, I used to search up Rod Wave type beats.
AllHipHop: What’s your favorite song by Rod Wave?
Lil Agz: “Heart On Ice,” that’s the first song I ever listened to. That’s a good track right there.
AllHipHop: I know Diddy’s a huge influence too. What do you like about Diddy?
Lil Agz: I like how he’s one of the biggest bosses in the game and he’s from Harlem. My manager’s are from Harlem so that’s why I really like Diddy too. I know his son Christian Combs, I f### with Christian heavy. Justin too. We outside man, I f### with Diddy. I want to make different moves with my money too and be a boss one day.
AllHipHop: At what point did you realize you could do music for a living?
Lil Agz: After the “Say Less” video came out. Once I started gaining followers, I knew I had the chance to start rapping.
AllHipHop: How old are you?
Lil Agz: I can’t say my age. I gotta keep it on the low but a couple more interviews, I’ma say my age. My age is a mystery right now, it’s soon gon’ come though. Respectfully.
AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?
Lil Agz: My big homie on the block, his name is A. He’s the one who took me under his wing on the block. He said “yo matter of fact bro, I’ma call you Lil A.” His name is A, so I’ve been Lil A ever since. I start jackin’ Gz, so it’s Lil Agz. That’s how Lil Agz came, feel me?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tc5hp6DtWU
AllHipHop: Bring us back to when you made “Momma We Good.”
Lil Agz: I was in the studio, I ain’t really have nothing to talk about. I thought about my mom’s that day, then “Momma We Good” came. Momma We Good! You don’t even gotta trip. [sings song]
AllHipHop: What does family mean to you?
Lil Agz: I ain’t gon’ lie, family means a lot to me. We stay together and s###. I really love my family. Love my sister, shout out my sister. Shout out my moms, my pops. I do really love my family though, family means a lot to me.
AllHipHop: What do they think of the rap career?
Lil Agz: At first, they were not jackin it. Not going to lie, they said “what are you doing? You need to stop doing this.” I’m like “alright cool, watch this.” [claps hands] Dropped “Momma We Good,” they said “alright, he alright.” My family started getting used to it, it is what it is.
AllHipHop: Are you still going to school?
Lil Agz: Yea, I’ve been doing school. School gets hard, but it is what it is. I am doing school though.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgGMBcv3bTM
AllHipHop: Last year, you released “Lit For Me.” Where was that shot?
Lil Agz: We shot it in the middle of 42nd Street in New York, where all the billboards are at. I really didn’t know where to shoot the video at. We thought about it and said “f### it, we gon’ shoot it at the Big Apple in the middle of the city.” Alright we gon’ shoot it in the city, then we gon’ have the afterparty in the city. We had the shoot and the afterparty in Times Square. It was viral, I ain’t gon’ lie!
AllHipHop: How was the afterparty?
Lil Agz: The afterparty was litty! If you wasn’t there man, stay tuned for the next party ‘cause my parties is jumpin’! Respectfully. It’s the party, it’s the vibe.
AllHipHop: Are you the vibe? Are you the party?
Lil Agz: I’m definitely the party. I ain’t gon’ lie, the party was definitely active. I didn’t expect it to be active that much. It was the last real party before the shutdown tho. It was viral.
AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?
Lil Agz: Of course, I need some water. When I be spittin’, I get dehydrated. I ain’t gon’ lie, I need my watch too because the watch…
AllHipHop: I was gonna say, that s###’s blinging.
Lil Agz: Thank you. Shoutout VVS Boys man, they helped me out with the watch.
AllHipHop: Do you actually use it to tell time or no?
Lil Agz: Nah, I ain’t gon’ lie, I tell time. It’s on New York time right now, it’s not on LA time. I need my watch because it motivates me. Definitely motivates me. The third thing I need is candy to keep me awake.
AllHipHop: What kind of candy?
Lil Agz: Lifesavers, the gummies. Lifesavers be definitely saving your life. We definitely need Lifesavers because I be recording at 12am, some nighttime vibes. I definitely need some candies to keep me up.
AllHipHop: Do you freestyle? Do you write?
Lil Agz: I do both. I usually sit down and write sometimes. That’s how I wrote “Mama We Good,” I ain’t really freestyle it. Now, I’m trying to freestyle songs when I’m in the booth. I try to freestyle here and there, but when it’s getting hard for me, I sit down and write. I do both sometimes.
AllHipHop: When’s your EP coming out?
Lil Agz: It’s coming out somewhere in April. Stop playing man, we outside. It’s called, You Know My Body Volume 1.
AllHipHop: What’s the meaning behind that title?
Lil Agz: You Know My Body, we outside. You seen the video “Outside”? You Know My Body is basically how I came up from the slums. Lessons, I teach you a lesson about my life.
AllHipHop: You getting personal on there?
Lil Agz: Nah. [laughs] Not too personal, but there’s gonna be some s### on there. Probably
7 or 8 songs.
AllHipHop: Any features?
Lil Agz: Yea there’s gonna be a couple features. I got a couple songs coming out, a couple features. I can’t say right now, but a couple artists. There’s a song from me called “Bag,” shout out J Ham. Shout out my managers H Frost and Z. Shout out my son AC man. I ain’t gon’ lie, I wasn’t even gonna come out here to LA. My son AC said he was gonna hook me up, so we out here in LA man. Grrr bow, we outside!
AllHipHop: Who’s your favorite drill rapper? I hear your adlibs.
Lil Agz: Damn, it’s a lot of drill rappers out there. I’ll say King Von, RIP King Von. He was nice. I ain’t gon’ lie, he was telling a story when he’s rapping. Fivio [Foreign] definitely Fivio. Shout out Fivio, he’s one of my biggest inspirations too. That’s my big bro forreal. He really did the drill scene. Pop Smoke, people like that.
AllHipHop: Who do you want to collab with this year?
Lil Agz: Fivio for me.
AllHipHop: Are you interested in acting?
Lil Agz: Oh yeah, I’m definitely interested in acting. I’m trying to do acting, but I’m focused on rapping more right now.
AllHipHop: What ethnicity are you?
Lil Agz: I’m Puerto Rican man, we outside. My mom and pops are Puerto Rican. It’s crazy because I’m Puerto Rican and I don’t know how to speak Spanish. Ain’t that crazy? Growing up, my pops was trying to get me to get to know Spanish but it didn’t happen. I wanna learn tho.
AllHipHop: Can you tell us a funny story from growing up in the hood?
Lil Agz: I got a lot of stories. [laughs] There’s this one day, we’re at an abandoned house. You heard about the abandoned house, it’s the same abandoned house but it’s a different story. We’re on the roof of the abandoned house, it’s one roof then the other roof. You gotta jump from one roof to get to the other to get down. The cops come because we not supposed to be there, it’s trespassing. Alright f### it, we in here. We outside, we on the roof.
Mind you, we knew the boys was gonna come. We don’t care, f### it. We outside!” We hopping around, jumping from each roof to one roof. The boys pull up, the detectives, so we run. My mans, he jumped over the roof. When he jumped, at the edge it was fake broken. Where he hit the edge, he fell and landed on his back. My son was Gucci after that, but it was funny as hell. He started screaming. [laughs] My son got up, he was Gucci. it wasn’t a far jump, that’s why I was laughing. Don’t make it look like it was a long jump, it fake wasn’t far.
AllHipHop: Do you play video games?
Lil Agz: I play a little video games on my off time. I’m gonna shout out my Twitch account, it’s @LilAgz. I do Twitch. I mostly play GTA, but I’m into other games like the new Call of Duty. The most games I really play is GTA and Call of Duty.
AllHipHop: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Lil Agz: 10 years?! Damn, I see myself in a mansion doing my thing in the pool. Coolin’ in the pool, hot tub with baddies next to me like a boss. That’s what I see myself in 10 years, respectfully.
AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?
Lil Agz: My album You Know My Body Volume 1 coming out in April. Shoutout to my team Switch The Game Up, my managers H Frost, Z, and Stylez. They made this all possible man. Stay tuned man, we gonna add more fire artists soon. Shoutout to my big bro Jay Ham, we got some bangers dropping soon. Another shoutout to my bro Reem Dollarz, go tap in with his music forreal. I’m gonna disclose my age soon and my ethnicity is Puerto Rican. You know how I’m coming, straight from the slums. From ECG, from the BX. From New York to LA, we outside!