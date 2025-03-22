Lord Sko: Why Rap Legends Like JAY-Z, Grand Puba & Del The Funky Homosapien Co-Sign Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lord Sko opens up about his Roc Nation deal, dream collaborations, why he’s the Jeff Hardy of Hip-Hop, and his unusual encounter with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lord Sko is quickly making his name known as the next major artist under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation umbrella, bridging the gap between classic NYC Hip-Hop and today’s evolving music landscape. Born and bred in Washington Heights, New York, Sko is generating buzz with his highly anticipated third album, Piff. The looming opus features iconic collaborations with legends such as Grand Puba, Curren$y, Conway the Machine and Del the Funky Homosapien.

The self-described “Jeff Hardy of Hip-Hop,” Lord Sko brings a fearless and unique approach to his music and style. He walks into famed WonWorld Studios draped in official leather Avirex, a Coogie sweater Biggie would love and Timberland boots with a slight crease, all nods to the ’90s.

By blending vintage authenticity with a modern flair, he’s more than just another rising rapper. He’s potentially the future of New York Hip-Hop at Roc Nation. His inspiration includes Biggie, MF DOOM and Jadakiss, and more like Big Pun and Big L. And with mentorship from industry veteran/former Tommy Boy Records A&R Dante Ross, he’s almost guaranteed to go far. Lord Sko confidently carries the torch forward and remains grounded – for now.

In this exclusive conversation with AllHipHop‘s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Lord Sko discusses his journey, the profound advice he received from DJ Premier and his vision to become the next big artist associated with JAY-Z’s legendary Roc Nation legacy. Get familiar.

Full video interview below with a highly edited Q&A to follow.

AllHipHop: What’s good, Sko?

Lord Sko: I’m good, man. Glad to finally be here.

AllHipHop: You’re about to drop your third album, Piff. Do you feel like this is your breakout moment?

Lord Sko: Hopefully. It’s been ramping up like it is, but I’m more focused on organic growth, longevity and not just chasing a viral hit. Still, I’m excited.

AllHipHop: Talk about your features. You got Grand Puba on this one—what was that like?

Lord Sko: That was crazy. He’s a legend and an innovator, so it’s a big honor to have him on this project. Definitely one of my favorite tracks.

AllHipHop: You mention the 5 Percent Nation in your songs—what’s your connection?

Lord Sko: My manager, Saleem, is a God, so he keeps me civilized. I have great respect for their teachings—self-discipline, knowledge, striving for better. I’ve been pork-free for two years now.

AllHipHop: You also worked with Del the Funky Homosapien—another legend. How was that?

Lord Sko: Del is a genius, man. He knows everything—comics, cartoons, sports. His energy in the studio was amazing.

AllHipHop: Your music isn’t typical of what’s hot now—why stick with a classic NYC vibe?

Lord Sko: I feel like timelessness matters more than chasing trends. My music resonates because it’s rooted in the authentic, classic NYC vibe. People still relate to that, even if it’s not mainstream right now.

AllHipHop: You confronted Lin-Manuel Miranda about the In The Heights movie?

Lord Sko: (Laughs) Yeah, respectfully. I met him at a Mass Appeal event, gave him props for putting Washington Heights on the map, but honestly, the movie wasn’t my vibe. Still, always rooting for anyone from the Heights.

AllHipHop: Why do you call yourself the Jeff Hardy of Hip-Hop?

Lord Sko: Jeff Hardy was a wild dude, fearless, unique—stood out wherever he went. That’s me in Hip-Hop. Plus, I always admired his boldness.

AllHipHop: What’s your connection to Roc Nation like?

Lord Sko: They really support me. Signed with them just before turning 19. They trust my vision and help me deliver it without being overbearing.

AllHipHop: What’s your dream collaboration?

Lord Sko: Unfortunately, most are artists who passed away—MF DOOM, Sean Price, Biggie, Big L. But alive, I’d love to work with Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Danny Brown, Joey Bada$$, producers like Madlib and Alchemist.

AllHipHop: You have a distinctive style. What’s behind that?

Lord Sko: I love vintage gear. I rap with a ’90s vibe, so I dress the part. Authenticity is key; I want people to see and hear the era I represent.

AllHipHop: How did you get your name Lord Sko?

Lord Sko: There was a homeless guy in my neighborhood who always said, “Lord of the Rings.” After he passed, I adopted “Lord” to honor him and represent where I’m from.

AllHipHop: Are you ready for the fame?

Lord Sko: I think so. Fans approaching me is cool, but it’s still new. DJ Premier gave me advice: stop saying “try,” just do it. That changed my whole approach.

AllHipHop: Last thing—your hair isn’t typical ’90s style. You’re giving me Jay from Jay and Silent Bob.

Lord Sko: (Laughs) Yeah, that’s accurate. Started during the pandemic, just let it grow. Plus, I’m not cutting it until TMZ makes it a headline. That’s when you’ll know something crazy is coming.