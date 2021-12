R&B group Cette 3 discuss their love for dancing and singing, biggest influences, forming a group, how they got their name, gaining a million followers, love for Houston, the making of “Make Christmas Right,” studio essentials, goals, and more!

Nowadays, it seems like every other day there’s a new artist on the scene. So in order to stand out, you have to be different. Insert the newest R&B group called Cette 3, aka the TM Twins

https://www.instagram.com/tm.twins/?hl=en composed of Taneeyah and Meniyah Biscette, along with their baby sister Krissy. Each one of them can dance, sing, and create fire content for their extremely loyal fanbase.

At only 17 years old, the Houston natives have already learned how to write, record, and produce, and they show no plans of slowing down. The former pair recently celebrated one million followers on Instagram, while Krissy https://www.instagram.com/0fficial.krissy/ boasts her own following of 445K. Most recently, they released their newest Christmas song called “Make Christmas Right,” building off the momentum of last year’s “Christmas With You.”

Additionally, the girls recently graced the cover of Indy Magazine, and even performed at their own school.

AllHipHop: First off, introduce yourselves and give me a fun fact about yourself.

Taneeyah: My name is Taneeyah. Fun fact, I’m the twin and I dance too.

Krissy: I’m Krissy. I play piano and I play basketball.

Meniyah: I’m Meniyah, I love to sing and also dance.

AllHipHop: How did you guys start singing and dancing?

Krissy: Really, they started first with dancing at age 3. Once I came along, they started dance so I jumped on the train with them. But I stopped after 5 years because dancing wasn’t my thing.

AllHipHop: 5 years?!

Krissy: Yeah. It was too much for me. I was more of a sports person. I played basketball. Later on, we all figured that we’d want to sing together so we made a group.

Meniyah: Well really, I started the singing. We formed a group together because everybody started singing together, so we got that group together.

AllHipHop: Who were you guys watching that made you want to sing and dance?

Taneeyah: As dancers when we first started dancing, Debbie Allen. She’s a dance legend. We took classes with her and everything so I’d say Debbie Allen for the dancing part. The singing part…

Krissy: We didn’t really look at anybody.

Taneeyah: Right, we just knew we wanted to sing because we can all sing. So why not have a group?

AllHipHop: What was that moment you guys decided you could be a group? Did someone initiate it?

Everyone: Our mom. [laughs]

Meniyah: It was really over Corona because we started getting on YouTube more. I’ve always liked to sing, and they both do too. We all formed a group together because why not? Girl group, and we grew up all together.

AllHipHop: How did you guys get the name, Cette 3?

Krissy: Those are the last couple letters of our last name. There’s 3 of us, so Cette 3.

Meniyah: We were coming up with it with my mom.

Krissy: It was a group decision, we all decided.

Taneeyah: Because before this page, before it was just me and my sister, it was all 3 of us.

Krissy: TMK Entertainment.

Taneeyah: We changed the name so many times. So many times.

AllHipHop: What was the reality of the journey to a million followers?

Meniyah: We started with of course, FunnyMike. A lot of people know.

Taneeyah: We really started dancing first.

Meniyah: Yeah we started dancing first. On the YouTube side, we started going with FunnyMike. After that, we kept posting our dance videos and challenges. We did that before too, but that’s how we got really founded, because of me and my sister dancing.

Taneeyah: We started off dancing, we built that to about 60K. As we built that, then funny mikes company really found us. From that point on, we started dancing. Before we were doing that, we were making dance challenges. We really blew off of that really.

AllHipHop: Do you remember the first video that went viral?

Everyone: Yes! [laughs]

Meniyah: Oh yeah! Our first viral video was the #MopChallenge. You know Tisakorean? “Mop, mop,” that challenge. That was our first viral video. After that, we kept going crazy with the posts.

Taneeyah: Getting noticed and all of that.

AllHipHop: How did it feel to finally get the attention for your talents?

Meniyah: It was unexpected, not gonna lie.

Taneeyah: It felt good though because we’ve been dancing for a long time. With the dancing, we were trying to build that, get noticed. Then finally from the Tisakorean dance challenge, [people found out about us]. It was really my friend from school. It was my sister, me and our friend, we were all in the video. But we posted it on our page and it blew up from that.

AllHipHop: Did it blow up on Instagram or TikTok?

Meniyah: It blew up on Instagram.

Taneeyah: Then TikTok afterwards, and then YouTube. You know how Youtube has the One Challenges and dance compilations? That’s how it really blew up.

AllHipHop: How long does it usually take you guys to do a dance video?

Taneeyah: Well if we’re choreographing, which I’m the choreographer…

Krissy: Forever.

Taneeyah: No, it’s really not. It really depends on what type of dance it is. That’s really what it is. Meniyah: If it’s technical maybe, it would probably take longest 30 minutes.

Taneeyah: Yes, 30 minutes. It’s a good 10 minutes really, not even probably that long.

AllHipHop: Being from Houston, what was that like growing up?

Meniyah: We always rep H-Town everywhere we go. People be like, “Where y’all from?” We from H-Town!

Krissy: I feel like we be lying to them, but hey. We from an island or something.

Taneeyah: Well yeah my dad’s side is from Saint Lucia, that’s the island side. But I say I’m from Houston, Texas.

Krissy: It’s been good to us so far.

AllHipHop: Are you guys still in school? How are you balancing all this?

Everyone: Oh Lord. [laughs]

Taneeyah: It’s our senior year, I feel like this has been the easiest year so far with work and all that. Because senior year, you really get to chill. But the years before that, it was alot of hustle and test.

Taneeyah: Especially Corona, when we were online, it wasn’t that hard. Online was easier than in person. It’s not that bad. We got used to it, working around our schedule.

Krissy: And I’m a sophomore, so it’s not new to me still, but I’m still getting used to the high school work and all that. It’s pretty easy.

AllHipHop: You guys dropped “Make Christmas Right,” how’d that feel?

Krissy: It’s our second one. Our first one we ever made was the Christmas song, “Christmas With You.” We try to make it to where it’s something that we do every year maybe, if we can. It feels good.

Taneeyah: This one, the second time Meniyah wrote it. She can really say more about how she came up with the ideas.

Meniyah: I got the idea because I first made the hooks first. When I got the hook, I got the whole song. I tried to bring everybody together in that song. I’m not trying to relate to us, I want to relate to everybody. Whether I’m with or without you, if you’re not with your family member or anybody, that’s how I made the song.

AllHipHop: What was the best memory from shooting?

Meniyah: Us, we were running from the camera. I don’t know if you know Jay, who was in the video but he had and acting scene.

Taneeyah: Yeah, the acting scene is my favorite part.

AllHipHop: Talk about writing and producing at 17! Krissy are you producing too?

Krissy: I’m the engineer. I do the recording and all that.

Taneeyah: Stopping and starting, all that. That’s my little sister, she goes in there! She really does instruments too.

Krissy: I play piano. I used to play drums, but I still know how. I tried guitar, it did not work out. [laughs]

AllHipHop: How did y’all learn how to do all that though?

Meniyah: My mom was honestly a big help. She put up the studio for us. After that, we started not really messing with it but recording. Kept recording, kept doing it over and over again. It got easier. We all know how to record because we go in the booth one by one.

Taneeyah: We stop, record, all that. My mom put us in classes too, everything. We took classes for that. Krissy took classes too, learning how to play piano and all that.

AllHipHop: Where was the video was shot? How fun it was to be in a Christmas vibe?

Krissy: It was fun. We had some friends over, which made it more interesting and more entertaining for us at least. We started at our house, then we went to…

Taneeyah: The town center nearby. It has lights so it set the scenery for a Christmas vibe. Yeah it was fun because this time, we had friends. The first music video, we didn’t.

Krissy: The first music video, it wasn’t last minute but it wasn’t well planned out. We didn’t really get to plan…

Meniyah: The different angles.

Taneeyah: This music video, we had a lot of planning for this one so it was more planned out than the first one.

AllHipHop: 3 things you guys need in the studio at all times?

Krissy: I need my phone, that’s one thing.

Meniyah: Yeah, I mostly write my lyrics on there. We come up with different ideas in the studio too, we just plop them down in our phone. We share it with each other so phone for sure. Also…

Krissy: A fan, it’s hot. [laughs]

Meniyah: And water!

Taneeyah: Yes: fan, water, phone.

AllHipHop: What about snacks?

All: Oh yeah!

Krissy: Every now and then.

Taneeyah: We try not to eat before we sing because we don’t want to mess it up.

AllHipHop: Eating messes up your voice?

Everyone: Yes!

Taneeyah: Salty snacks and stuff, that’s not good for your voice.

AllHipHop: How was it performing for your school?

Taneeyah: Krissy you want to talk about it? This one right here…

Krissy: I have horrible stage fright in front of certain people.

Taneeyah: That was our first time performing in front of our school.

Krissy: Yeah I could perform for people I don’t know, like random people.

Meniyah: We usually have more of a dancing side when we perform. That was really a new [experience].

Krissy: I haven’t touched the stage — well yes I have, but not in front of…

Meniyah: You know how they call out the athletes?

Taneeyah: Most of her team doesn’t even know she sings. She was nervous.

AllHipHop: How do you get over your nerves?

Krissy: Umm, I don’t. I just deal with it.

Taneeyah: She needs to keep practicing music. We need to do more stuff like that so she can get over it. That’s what she needs.

AllHipHop: I would imagine you guys are sitting on hella music, what can we expect?

Krissy: We can’t give you too much information but just know, you’ll hear when you hear.

Meniyah: We got a more upbeat type song coming out. We’re working on more songs like that. We got some recorded.

Taneeyah: We got some heat coming out, y’ll stay tuned for that.

Krissy: Stay tuned! We can’t let you know too much information. We got to keep y’all anxious.

Taneeyah: This one’s gonna be more upbeat than what we usually do. We had to switch it up.

AllHipHop: What is the best encounter y’all had with a fan?

Meniyah: They usually tell us: “Oh my gosh, I’m such a big fan. I love y’all music.” I like when they give us feedback and how they really feel about us period, or anything we do dancing. Taneeyah: YouTube or TikTok, I see y’all on TikTok. There will be fans everywhere, even at school too.

Meniyah: I love when people say “y’all doing yall thing. A lot of people look up to y’all.” That makes us feel good, because we’re doing something right.

AllHipHop: What do you guys like to do for fun, when you’re not working?

Krissy: Be with my friends, or… that’s probably it.

Taneeyah: Sleep I like sleeping. I don’t know about you, but I like to sleep.

Meniyah: I like planning things. Game nights, sleepovers, movie nights, anything like that with friends and family.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourselves?

Everyone: Yes!

Taneeyah: My goal is as influencers, I feel like we need to bring people together. Bringing people together is one big thing and with the music part, we can do that throughout our songs.

AllHipHop: That’s one of our big goals, trying to be different.

Krissy: Being different.

Meniyah: Yes, that’s hard in this industry. Trying to be different.

Taneeyah: You know, we’re a girl group out of Houston. We’re the second, Destiny’s Child was the first. Our record going big out of Houston is a big goal for us.