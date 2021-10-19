‘Wear The Bear’: Mobbed Up Clothing Is A Favorite in South Florida’s Hip Hop Community

In South Florida, Mobbed Up Clothing isn’t just a business — it’s a movement. “The idea of Mobbed Up Clothing started about 5 years ago,” said James Whalen, the founder of the line. “We had a different name, different direction, same concept. Some big life lessons took place and unfortunately it didn’t happen then. It […]

“The idea of Mobbed Up Clothing started about 5 years ago,” said James Whalen, the founder of the line. “We had a different name, different direction, same concept. Some big life lessons took place and unfortunately it didn’t happen then. It proves when your idea is great it will find a way to manifest itself. I made a shirt as a joke that said “I know Shannon and James”(my wife and I). I created the shirt in black and white and people loved the shirt so I made others and kept the same concept and colors. The rest is history.”

The mascot of Mobbed Up Clothing line is the affable Dusty The Bear, named after Whalen’s best friend. “Dusty is a representation of my best friend Dustin who passed away in 2012,” he said. “We were never without each other. Losing him dramatically changed my life and how I viewed my place in the world. I was without my best friend. That does something to a person. At that moment I decided to have no more excuses. We are going to create a legacy. Results didn’t happen overnight or in a few years. I have failed time and time again. When I fall I get back up again. That’s what we do. We grind and push until we make it. These are the people I’m sure will connect with our brand. We’re just ecstatic when we see people smile when they put our brand on for the first time. Definitely cuddly but a little rough around the edges. It’s how I want to feel when I walk outside.”

