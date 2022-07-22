Peter $un Talks New EP’ Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety’ & Mental Health

AllHipHop spoke with Peter $un to discuss his new project, mental health, and more!

Peter $un calls himself the “Scumbaby” to remind audiences worldwide to embrace their imperfections and strive for truth and happiness.

Peter $un is equipped with the underdog mentality. The rising star expresses himself through his music and art, drawing influences from various greats, from Pusha T to D’Angelo to Pharrell.

Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Peter $un prides himself in formulating a sound that’s unlike any other, fusing the genres of hip-hop, jazz, R&B/soul, and even electronica. Beyond the music, it’s his positivity and desire to help others that don’t go unnoticed.

Fast forward to today, Peter $un is excited to be releasing his new EP titled “Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety,” coinciding with the release of his new music video for “Metamorphosis (Butterfly).”

AllHipHop spoke with Peter $un to discuss his new project, mental health, and more!

AllHipHop: You’re about to drop your new EP “Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety.” How does it compare to your last release, “Scumbaby,” and what influenced this evolution of your sound?

Peter $un: I think “Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety” is definitely a maturation of “Scumbaby.” It’s more of an update of what happened in my life and where my thoughts were at that period of time. When I started writing the music for this project, I wanted to make sure I was the most honest I’ve been, but that I also stayed true to myself and what I stand for. That’s what influenced the evolution most though, me pushing myself to be more vulnerable than I’ve been in the past and getting more live instrumentation in that b####

AllHipHop: Tell us about how the project came together. Did you work with any special producers or collaborators? How did you choose the title?

Peter $un: I started the project with Blue Rondo, who’s a close collaborator of mine. He’s produced a majority of my music since 2018, we were just making songs and “Butterfly” was one of the first songs that I started writing about 5 to 6 months after my brother passed. I knew what I wanted the theme to be and what the project would look like and I wanted to push the sound a little further.

Then Tim Suby came into the picture and added more color to the project as well as Austin Brown, and Ranen. I wrote every song and co-produced “Pay Me No Mind” and “Butterfly,” so everything was in house with the same producers I worked with for my last 2 projects. I feel most comfortable with them, we’re creating this “New Psychedelic Soul” type s### at this point. The title came from the phone call I got about my brothers passing though, that’s what made it stick. I hate phone calls as it is and they always make me anxious. I turn my phone off a lot just to not even hear bad news or be distracted so the title came from there.

AllHipHop: I’m sorry to hear about your brother’s passing. Pouring that experience into your work must have been difficult, what was that like for you?

Peter $un: It wasn’t as difficult as I expected, it just came out like it was therapy. I definitely think it was something I needed to do to close out a chapter for me because I don’t really do well with processing grief sometimes. I move on and try to stay busy or work through things, but before I began to really form the idea for this project I took time to be with family and feel those emotions and I think it helped me to sit down and feel comfortable expressing my feelings through the music.

AllHipHop: You wanted to release this project during Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, why was that important to you and what inspired you to use your platform to bring awareness to the issue of mental health?

Peter $un: Because it’s something I and a lot of family/friends deal with, so I’m very passionate about mental health. In the black community especially, mental health is not something we really speak on often, and sometimes don’t even know we’re truly dealing with it, so I do think it’s important to bring awareness and let people know that it’s ok to get help or talk to someone about what’s going on or how you feel. I’m lucky enough to have the ability to express myself through my art but some people haven’t found their outlet yet. I could still use therapy. Everyone deserves a personal therapist fasho.

AllHipHop: Your song “I Need 2 Smoke” is about calming your stress with cannabis, what are your thoughts on weed as medicine for mental health. How else do you take care of your own mental wellness?

Peter $un: I love cannabis for medicine! I definitely encourage smoking weed for mental health. I look at it as a part of self-care. I don’t always agree with the abuse or just smoking to smoke. I also love micro dosing shrooms for anxiety/ADHD that s### helps a lot with keeping me focused and present. I have a habit of not staying still lol.

AllHipHop: What is your favorite song off “Phone Calls Gimme Anxiety,” and why?

Peter $un: “Things Can’t Stay the Same,” has been my favorite song, but it changes at times. Between that song and “Butterfly” because it’s very honest to who I am and the situation I was going through at the time. I was having a little trouble with staying sober and my anxiety was crazy at the time. I made “Things Can’t Stay The Same” which was the last song we recorded and it’s just wholeheartedly honest. Me battling with myself and knowing I’m going to be better because things don’t stay the same forever.

AllHipHop: Anything else you’d like to add?

Peter $un: Spread love, legalize psychedelics for medical use, stop f###### with women’s rights.