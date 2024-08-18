Poiison Reps New York Heavy With Collabs From Styles P To Cash Cobain

Poiison is not here for play. The emerging rapper and singer from Queens offers a glimpse into her vibrant journey through the music industry. Known in the New York underworld for her collaborations with notable artists like Styles P and Cash Cobain, Poiison’s story is one of ambition and innovation. Poiison’s musical influences are as […]

Poiison’s musical influences are as eclectic as her sound. She draws inspiration from the lyrical prowess of Lil Wayne, the boundary-pushing artistry of Madonna, and the transformative presence of Lady Gaga. She definitely wants to go after broader audiences.

Looking ahead, Poiison is determined to infuse the industry with fresh energy. “I’m all about bringing something new to the table.”

Check out her talk with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur at WonWorld Studios and watch the video for the full interview.

AllHipHop: You were in the BET Media House in LA when we met. Whenever I see people in the BET House, it gives me an idea of who they are or where they’re heading. That was your first time, right?

Poiison: Oh, yeah. It definitely was my first time. It felt pretty good, man. It is a different experience, a special experience, a lot of black excellence, just creating memories and it’s amazing. I loved it.

AllHipHop: You’ve been working for a minute, but tell people a little bit about yourself and your background.

Poiison: Yeah. Well, my name’s Poison. I’m from Queens, New York.

AllHipHop: What part?

Poiison: I’m from Ozone Park. I’m not even South Side or any of those lit areas, but I’m from Queens, so it’s all

AllHipHop: Forest Hills is lit too. Yeah. All the areas of Queens.

Poiison: I’m an artist. I’m a singer, rapper, songwriter. I do a lot of dope things and I’m artistic. I’m having a good time. I’m here to start some chaos.

AllHipHop: Well, first of all, let’s talk about your new records. You with Cash Cobain.

Poiison: He’s on fire right now. “Me, Her And You” is a song that I had did and some people that I’m connected to was just like “this guy.” I’m like, “Oh man, [Cash Cobain] is the hottest in the city. He’s like, yeah, “Let’s put something together,” and I instantly knew what song to send him. It’s a little different from what he normally does, but we had a great time. He gave me a great verse. I’m appreciative of that. I feel like I brought him to a different space and he gave me a little bit of him too.

AllHipHop: Where do you see the city as right now? New York is always on top, right? Because you have people like Nas, Nicki Minaj, et cetera, et cetera. Queens, by the way, but it’s a new energy. How do you fit in?

Poiison: Oh, definitely. I feel like I’m the cause of a new vibration. I’m a part of that. Feel me? Some people might not be tapped into who I am, but as time progresses, I got stamina. I’m about to move around and show you why I am a part of that. I’m going to be different. I’m going to be raw. I’m going to have fun. I’m going to dip into looks and have a great time, but I’m going to still say something and I think that’s going to touch people and that that’s going to connect with the people, and I’m a part of that new energy.

AllHipHop: What’s a song you have about pills? What was that song?

Poiison: Oh, “Pills For The Pain.”

AllHipHop: Yeah, that song hit me.

Poiison: That’s a classic.

AllHipHop: Yeah, that’s definitely a classic. Talk about that record a little bit, and what made you frame it that way? What does that mean?

Poiison: Well, “Pills For The Pain” was a very organic song. I remember I was just doing a lot, I mean living good, but not internally happy. Went to a friend’s studio and we recorded the song. No, no, no, I’m cutting it short. Went to a friend’s studio and I just kept expressing how I felt, and he was like, “Yo, just record something.” Then honestly, that’s literally the first thing that came to mind. “Pills for the Pain on a Sunny Day / I don’t know what love is. It just faded away.” I don’t know. It was just so organic, recorded, dropped it and it went viral. People were really liking that song. Still to this day, people hit me about that song.

AllHipHop: I like that record. I was talking to somebody the other day, I was like, “Man, I wish I had some happy pills, man. I would just take them right now.” I mean, I know they got pills, but I mean some…

Poiison: Serotonin.

AllHipHop: Yeah. Basically.

Poiison: Yeah. I mean, that’s what I plan to do with my music. I plan to connect and give you some serotonin, encourage you to feel better. Even if you don’t feel good about it, you’re just going to feel something at it, so I know I’m coming with that.

AllHipHop: Definitely. Fan-wise, who are your fans? Do you have fans? Because it’s kind of hard nowadays to catch somebody when they rising. It is. Usually they already have a ride, but I feel like you are creating fans and bringing them.

Poiison: I feel like I’m at a massive workout right now. I’m just going up the stairs, feel me? I’m meeting people. I’m connecting people with people, and it’s just different people now. It is still the same people that were listening to me three years ago, but yeah, it’s like new people and I’m grateful for that.

AllHipHop: Who’d you grow up listening to?

Poiison: Oh, that’s a good question. Lil Wayne. Definitely Lil Wayne. I love Madonna. Lady Gaga. Yeah. I like Kevin Gates, NBA Young Boy.

Poiison:

I’m a huge [Gates] fan. I’m a huge fan. I’ve met him a few times. He’s so different. Yeah, he’s amazing. I think he’s one of those people that threaded that fine line of expression of being passionate while still being, still catching a vibe. I could appreciate that about him.

AllHipHop: So let me get from you. Wait, lemme ask you this. Do you consider yourself an MC, a rapper, or a multihyphenate? What do you consider yourself?

Poiison: I consider myself a musician. A musician. I’m a writer. I’m not the best singer, but I can sing a little bit. I know my way around instruments. I might not be at the advanced level, but I’m pretty cool in a lot of different areas.

AllHipHop: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Poiison: Oh, that’s a good question. I thought I wanted to play basketball.

AllHipHop: Okay. Okay. I can see that from you. Yeah. Why didn’t you pursue it?

Poiison: I fell in love with music.

AllHipHop: How was it working with Styles P?

Poiison: Styles P, wow. I got a lot of love for Styles. P, that’s the big bro. Gentlemen. Super cool, super talented. There’s not much I could say, man. It was like, “I got something for you.” Send it in. Got the verse. Amazing verse. We did the video. We put out a message.

AllHipHop: Yeah, talk about that message because it’s a serious message for young girls.

Poiison: Girls. Oh yeah. “Big Boys.” Basically just that song was just, I feel like anybody can relate to that song. If you haven’t had any male figures in your life, or, not that I haven’t, but which I’m blessed. I’m blessed with that. But basically Big Boys is about not having that male figure and learning about your mistakes and how to make the right decisions. It was awesome for him to bless me and give me that brotherly advice that I needed on that.

AllHipHop: Somebody I wanted to ask you about, you had a working relationship with Sha Money. How was that working with him?

Poiison: Oh, it was dope. Sha Money is a Queen’s general, you know what I mean? He’s done so many good things for music and hip hop, and it was amazing working with him.

AllHipHop: Did you learn anything?

Poiison: We had private conversations and [he advised me] “Just keep going. Don’t get in your feelings about things.” Just good conversation from someone who’s been through it all.

AllHipHop: He definitely has kept going.

Poiison: So that’s great advice. Yeah, that’s simple. That is good advice. Sometimes it’s simple.