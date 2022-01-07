Queen Key To Launch Own Strain Keybo & Teases Tupac-Inspired ‘All Eyez On Key’ Album

Queen Key talks about her new music, being inspired by Tupac Shakur, working with Polo G and G Herbo, acting, rapping and more!

Queen Key is the definition of a lyricist, someone who can rap on par with all the greats that came before her. Coming out of Chicago and representing for her home city any chance she can, the rapper, actress, entrepreneur has broken the internet time and time again — most notably when she revealed she was pregnant with triplets.

The irony lies in the fact that she released her own projects called Eat My P#### and Eat My P#### Again, talking her s### while staying

unapologetically true to herself. If there’s one thing you can expect from her music, it’s the fact that she holds nothing back, touching on relevant topics that audiences all around the world can relate to and confide in.

Most recently, Queen unleashed her highly-anticipated album titled Your Highness 3, with standout features from fellow Chicago native Polo G and G Herbo, Tay Money, Lil Zay Osama, and more. Additionally, she’s releasing her own Keybo weed strain and even starred in her first film ever called Loud Burger.

On the 30th episode of Shirley’s Temple, Queen Key speaks about her new weed strain called Keybo, giving birth to triplets, mental health check-in, her type, her businesses, starring in her own movie, forthcoming album All Eyez On Key, relating to Tupac, reciting using excerpts from Juice, support from Polo G and G Herbo, bad trip off edibles, Cardi B reposting her “BAP” remix, her Key+3 vlogs, and more!

AllHipHop: Talk about your collab with @ounces28.

Queen Key: Shoutout to Ounces, Keybo coming to a city near you. Real knockout. It’s lit! It’s the best. Keybo is the best m############ weed in the world, period. It’ll knock your ass out.

AllHipHop: You inspired me to watch all the Friday’s!

Queen Key: Period. Ay Ice Cube, you heard that? See, I’m telling you Ice Cube. You gotta put me in the new one. But Keybo is lit. It’s lit.

AllHipHop: Do you remember the first time you watched Friday?

Queen Key: Damn, I know me and my cousin used to watch that s### every day. Every day. Over the summer, we was watching it everyday.

AllHipHop: I can’t believe you had triplets!

Queen Key: Girl, I’m shocked my g###### self. My body really had triplets and acts like nothing happened.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel having 3 human beings in your stomach?

Queen Key: I used to say I got 4 hearts, because I literally had four hearts. That’s what it felt like. I had 4 hearts, no b#######. I think it’s still gonna take some time, probably in 5 years it’s gonna really sink in in my brain like whoa. I was relieved though. When I had them, I just counted them. Made sure it was 3, and passed out. [laughs]

AllHipHop: A huge part of this show is mental health. How are you doing?

Queen Key: I’m doing good. I’d think somebody with triplets, it’ll just be crazy. But nah, I’m doing good. I be chillin’ for the most part. Then my babies, they’re super cool. I love my babies.

AllHipHop: Going to read you a statistic, tell me your thoughts. Single parents, especially single mothers seem to experience increased levels of stress, anxiety and depression, face more socio-economic difficulties and lack of social support as compared to married couple families.

Queen Key: I think married people be stressed the f### out. You know what’s crazy? If I got married, I’d have 3 divorces. I’d have 3 marriages, because I just know me. I know me. At first I used to say I‘d only want to get married once, but nah. I know me. Because if I got married then I want that divorce, I’ma get that divorce. I’m not going to stay married because I’m married.

AllHipHop: My fear is one day, waking up and them not being in love with you anymore.

Queen Key: That’s cool though, because people got to understand life ain’t all about that. Just being in a damn relationship with one person, that’s deadass what life is not about. [laughs]

AllHipHop: What’s Queen Key’s type?

Queen Key: Honestly girl, I’ll be talking all day. I want to say physically I ain’t got no type, but then again I do. I ain’t trying to be shallow, but I like tall n*ggas for sure, and that’s crazy because I’m so short. Just tall. At this point, I need a m########### that’s gon’ shut the f### up. Gon’ shut the f### up and do what I say. [laughs] That’s my type, somebody who knows how to listen and I’ll take it from there.

AllHipHop: Is Queen Key dating?

Queen Key: No I’m not. Damn the last time I was on here, I said I had a husband in training. I told you, that’s them divorces I was talking about. I cut him off man, he was tweaking. He wasn’t listening, I don’t like all that. I don’t like people trying to change me. If you know how I am, don’t argue about how I am. What the f###. So being peaceful, just chillin’. Chillin’ with the babies. Focused on money and s###, my businesses.

AllHipHop: Talk about your businesses.

Queen Key: S###, everything’s prospering really. My music’s prospering, I’m starting to do, do you know about NFTs? I’m getting into NFTs. I did a music NFT, just the audio of the song. My brother made the beat. I’ma probably do a little collectables. I got a Queen S### cartoon. I’ma be doing s###. Keybo’s gonna be everywhere, shoutout to Ounces. Loud Burger lit. I seen the movie, I watched it like 10 times. [laughs]

AllHipHop: 10x?! Were you laughing?

Queen Key: Yup, I was cracking the f### up. I’m not dropping it till next year. Right now, I’m finishing up the soundtrack, then it’s pretty much done.

AllHipHop: How’s Queen Key the rapper compared to Queen Key the actress?

Queen Key: The b#### is a nightmare. I am f###### crazy as hell as an actress, for real. [sighs] Maybe because I’m acting, it be all the personalities. Damn! When I was on set, I was demanding as f###. We got the job done though. We were so lit. That s### reminded me of high school for real. We had fun for sure, but we definitely got the job done. All my music’s on the soundtrack, it’s gonna be a Loud Burger soundtrack.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to be doing all this for a living?

Queen Key: Girl, it’s amazing. It’s definitely hard work and dedication for sure. At the end of the day and the beginning of the day, it’s a blessing for sure because I’m doing all this s### that I made up. [laughs] Really.

AllHipHop: Talk about your new album All Eyez On Key, inspired by Tupac.

Queen Key: All Eyez On Key, it’s still coming. It’s going to come out around the time when my movie drops, ‘cause that’s the whole thing: the whole movie star s###. It was inspired by the All Eyez On Me movie too, not just the album.

AllHipHop: What does Tupac mean to you?

Queen Key: I love Tupac, he’s a Gemini like me. That’s what made me even look into him, ‘cause the whole Gemini thing. Once I started learning about horoscopes, I started connecting the dots, with who certain Geminis are. Damn, our name is Gem-ini. I started looking at who certain Geminis are, we really raw and special in a different way. A misunderstood kind of way.

AllHipHop: Favorite Tupac movie?

Queen Key: My favorite Tupac movie is Juice. I love Juice. Wow, I f###### forgot about this part of my life. My f###### senior year in high school, I started feeling like I was gonna be famous and s###. I went to the mall and this flier said “you got talent!” You gotta fill it out. I filled it out, then they called me. I had to do this audition at the mall. They put up a stage, it was crazy as f###. I basically put together a script and I used certain excerpts from Juice. I combined 5 different movies. Girl, the s###’s so f###### embarrassing. I lowkey did good but to watch it, that s###’s embarrassing. You know how it is when you watch s### you did back in the day. I memorized Bishop’s whole part, that was Tupac. I repeated it at the mall.

AllHipHop: So you been acting!

Queen Key: Yeah, I ain’t just randomly do this. That’s what I’m saying, I really actually got passion for s###. When I was a kid, I was saying I was gon’ do this.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to be doing it?

Queen Key: S###, it feels like I knew. I been knew. Shout out to God, shout out to all things great.

AllHipHop: What do you do for self-care?

Queen Key: S###, I love weed. Exotic weed, Keybo. It gotta be the gas. I pray. I be trying to protect my energy as much as possible.

AllHipHop: What’re you most excited for next?

Queen Key: I’m really excited for my movie s###, and to do more. I’m excited to do more. I just be moving. I like to outwork myself. Even my new s### to me be old. Even All Eyez On Key old to me, that’s how my brain is. Because at the end of the day, I already know All Eyez On Key exists so that means I need to know what’s next.

AllHipHop: Your Highness 3 has features from Polo G, G Herbo, Tay Money, Yung Baby Tate, Lil Zay Osama.

Queen Key: Shout out to all of them. It’s lit, I f### with how all of them rap and I f### with them as a person, so it’s lit.

AllHipHop: When you dropped, I saw both Polo and G Herbo posted your album. How’d it feel to have their support?

Queen Key: It felt like y’all n##### better. Nah just playing. It felt good to know that they’re real and genuine. I appreciated that because people be weird and fake. I appreciated that, they good in my book.

AllHipHop: Have you ever had a bad trip off edibles?

Queen Key: Oh my god, it’s these graham cracker nugget looking things. They good as f###. You see how that nug looks? They look like a nug, but you could bite the m########### and it’s a graham cracker. I had it 2 years ago. I only had a little jar of them, but the s### had me high for 3 days. I couldn’t f###### take it, I just wanted to not be high so f###### bad. So I can’t f### with them. Last time I ate them, I was on a plane going home. That’s a 4-hour flight, I didn’t give no f###. Fall asleep, but I can’t f### with them things. It’s sleepy high. When I be out here, the type of sleepy high I be is not even f###### funny. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Keybo needs to have its own edible!

Queen Key: That s### gonna knock a m########### out. It should be punch something, like fruit punch. That’s raw. Keybo gonna be in the movie. I’m just excited for Keybo. Damn, Keybo turnt.

AllHipHop: Before dropping Eat My P####, were you hesitant at all?

Queen Key: No, I was so excited. I was so excited and so inspired. I was inspired by me. Yes, I’m the first one that went down in f###### history. I was so happy that I was the one who did it. I thought it was funny too. I didn’t think about a m########### — if somebody gets mad, what the f###? I think that’s funny.

AllHipHop: Talk about the irony in getting pregnant with triplets.

Queen Key: That’s real funny right? Everything’s so funny. My life, oh my god. I would have a project called Eat My P####, then Eat My P#### Again, then get pregnant by triplets. That ain’t too far. It’s really like one two three.

AllHipHop: What’s up with the @keyplusthree vlogs? People are waiting!

Queen Key: I got hella Key +3 vlogs out, there’s a lot. It’s all the way from when I first found out I was pregnant up until a couple months ago. It’s a lot of episodes but it’s a lot more that I want to do with Key +3. I want to make some changes. My next episode, it’s some stuff I want to do differently. I want a theme song. I want it to be a little more structured, that’s all.

The babies, they finna get their model on. I’ma get them into modeling. I’ll try to wait till they get a little bit bigger, ‘cause I need to be able to communicate with them. If they was a baby, somebody could pinch them and walk away. I wouldn’t know what the f###…. now, I literally know their cries. Depending on the tone of their cry I can tell if they just fell, if they took something from each other. I really got them down to a tea.

AllHipHop: Did your motherly instinct just kick in?

Queen Key: Yeah naturally, then I’m super smart as f###. With both of them put together… I can’t believe I’m a mother. That’s crazy but you know what? I couldn’t even imagine me without the babies. It’s so funny.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel having Cardi B reposting your “BAP” remix?

Queen Key: That was right after, I’m talking about I just had my kids. My babies were a couple months old. That was so lit. I was so happy, I think I shed a tear. I was so happy she posted me, shout out to you Cardi forreal. I was so happy because I just had my babies, I rap, it’s just different. For one of the top female artists period: for her to f### with me, then f### with me on remixing her single, that was big for me. Yeah, I told y’all hoes. Y’all not on s### b####. I just dropped 3 and still you can’t stop me. It gave me some s### to talk about, so I really appreciate Cardi for that.