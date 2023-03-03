Rellyski Talks About His Debut “Work It Out” On Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

AllHipHop spoke with Rellyski, who was posted in Miami with the vibes. Read below as we discuss his background, favorite artists, new song “Work It Out,” signing to Atlantic, studio essentials, and more!

Rellyski just released his major label debut, a single and visual titled “Work It Out,” via Bad Habit / Atlantic Records. The record carries that nostalgic R&B feeling, mixed with modern day hip hop elements that highlight Rellyski’s smooth and sultry vocals to the fullest–creating a unique, melodic sound.

Hailing from Opa-locka, Florida, the rising star comes from the trenches and raised by a single mother. His voice can be credited to his grandmother, who routinely took him to church for choir rehearsals. And while football was his first love, even being recruited by Heidelberg University in Ohio, soon he’d discover his innate talents on the microphone.

In describing himself, Rellyski states he’s “genuine, a genuine kid. I don’t try to do too much, I don’t try to do too little. I be me, and I’m as humble as possible. That’s really Rellyski. I come from not too much of a big background. No one in my family is famous or anything like that, so I just try to stay humble.”

It was in the year 2020 when Rellyski uploaded “FOREAL” to his SoundCloud page, eventually

gaining so much traction that he caught the attention of Bad Habit and Atlantic Records. Bad Habit is currently home to artists such as genre-bending trio Fade ‘Em All and global superstar Burna Boy.

AllHipHop spoke with Rellyski, who was posted in Miami with the vibes. Read below as we discuss his background, favorite artists, new song “Work It Out,” signing to Atlantic, studio essentials, and more!

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Rellyski: I describe my sound as melodic. I don’t do too much real real singing. I dabble here and there, I be going crazy. But yeah, real melodic.

AllHipHop: Being from Opa-Locka, what was that like growing up?

Rellyski: It’s a small town, but it’s in a big city. It’s a rugged place, it’s the hood. But being from there really molded me. It shaped me to be who I am today. Even though I’m from the hood, I still understand I don’t gotta bring that with me. That don’t gotta be with me all the time, I can still be me. It definitely saved me.

AllHipHop: When did you fall in love with music?

Rellyski: I really fell in love with music at a young age, maybe six. Because music’s been in my family for a super long time. My mom was singing, she always had music on early in the morning. Every time it’s time to clean up, she going crazy. That’s really why I fell in love with old school vibes, not even really new music. She liked a lot of Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott. I fell in love with that first, but it graduated into me trying it out. I really fell in love with it then.

AllHipHop: Do you have a Top five?

Rellyski: I gotta put Lil Wayne in there. Eminem. Kodak, just because it’s Kodak. Gotta put Kodak in there. Definitely Lil Baby, and T-Pain. I’ma put him in there, I like T-Pain a lot.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Rellyski: Alright, it was this group of girls. They used to call me Relly. My real name’s Terrell, so they used to call me Relly. My homeboy Mike added the “ski,” and it stuck from there. I be sliding on beats too fasho, so Rellyski ‘cause I slide.

AllHipHop: Love your new record “Work It Out,” did a certain female inspire this record?

Rellyski: Definitely, it’s definitely inspired by my girl. It’s that boy meet girl story, you feel me? It’s real, it’s beautiful. But the way I broke it down is real relatable. Typical dude from the hood, trying to find that one.

AllHipHop: How are y’all been together?

Rellyski: Like two years now.

AllHipHop: Does she love that the music is about her?

Rellyski: Yeah. I always try to tell her, she’s always the inspiration. She’s the muse fasho. She likes that, she be going crazy. [laughs]

AllHipHop: How does it feel for this to be a major label debut with Bad Habit and Atlantic?

Rellyski: It’s amazing man. I’m trying to take those steps. It’s really amazing for me, especially how my story starts. From where I come from, who would have thought I would get to this point? It felt like only me. I’m thinking I’m a star, but it’s paying off. It feels great.

AllHipHop: How’d you find your way to Atlantic?

Rellyski: It’s a crazy story. I never thought I was gonna take rap seriously. I just took it serious one day in 2018, dropping songs with my homeboy. We were in college using the school’s radio station studio to record demos. I’m going in there, I’m recording. It turned into alright, let’s try to do it!

I started dropping songs on SoundCloud. One day, I dropped a song called “FOREAL,” it went crazy. Somehow, it got into Atlantic’s hands. Somebody heard it. Somebody hit me up, flew me out to LA. Now I’m here talking to you. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Did you think it would happen this fast?

Rellyski: Nah man, because I know people that’s really been doing it for such a long time. When I started off, I didn’t think it was gon’ happen as fast as it did. Because I got signed in 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic to me. It was crazy! It was a lot at one time.

AllHipHop: Best memory from “Work It Out” music video shoot?

Rellyski: It was definitely funny seeing the little scene with the curtain come up. You think it’s something else, but we really in there working out. That’s my favorite scene. It’s funny.

AllHipHop: Do you work out?

Rellyski: Yeah, I be trying to stay in shape. I used to play football, that’s my first love. I’m not The Rock now, but I get down a little bit. [laughs]

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

Rellyski: Authenticity, that’s the biggest thing. That’s a stressed area right now. I really want to show people that it’s really me and I’m giving people exactly that. So definitely authenticity.

AllHipHop: What’s SKI SZN?

Rellyski: SKI SZN, that’s my first tape man. That’s my baby because that was the first tape I ever dropped. I never put no body of work together and dropped it. It went crazy, crazier than I ever imagined. Hell yeah, that’s my baby.

AllHipHop: Three things you need in the studio at all times?

Rellyski: Some weed. Some green tea, get the vocals going. With some honey. What else? Love. I just need good energy, good vibes man. My girl, my dogs. That’s all I need in there.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Rellyski: I’m always working but I like to play football. I like to play the game: Madden, Call of Duty. I like being with my family. I don’t really go out to the club, that ain’t really me. I’m more into kickbacks, and good lil vibes with my people. That’s really me, I like that.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself?

Rellyski: Of course, I got goals. I don’t really like to put goals because that’s how you let yourself down. We all got those things that’s special in our heart. Of course, I want to be one of them ones. I want to be huge. I’m not looking for the Grammy, but of course the Grammy would be nice. XXL Freshman, things like that. I got milestones, I don’t really want to say goals. Milestones for sure.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next from you?

Rellyski: Just more work man. I’m always working, I’m always trying to give y’all more stuff. Get good work out there. Always expect new music, new work for me. Just keep working.

AllHipHop: Anything else people need to know about you?

Rellyski: They need to know I’m coming. For real, I’m coming. I’m always working so watch out for Rellyski. I’m here, I’m knocking down the door for real. On a serious note, I need people to know just be yourself. I’ma always push that for people. No matter what, just be you. You don’t gon’t act a certain way, just be you at all times. Whatever comes with it, go with it.