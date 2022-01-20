GRAMMY Nominated S-X Talks New Single with Trippie Redd, Debut Album Out Later This Year

AllHipHop spoke with S-X about collaborating with Trippie Redd, how his songwriting has changed over the past few years, and getting ready to release his debut album in 2022. Read below!

Critically acclaimed producer turned popstar S-X is coming in hot in 2022 with the release of his new single “All Night” with multi-Platinum selling rap sensation, Trippie Redd.

A silky new single charged by an electric production, the heart-on-sleeve track will appear on S-X’s forthcoming debut album later this year.

Dubbed “the Wolverhampton wonderkid” by The Guardian , S-X spent years making a name for himself as a producer, working with the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, and J. Cole, earning Grammy nominations, gold-selling records, and international tours with Lily Allen.

But the debut album marks a new chapter, a testament to a forward-thinking artist who continues to push his art into new dimensions and that proves he’s an unstoppable artist in his own right.

“All Night” follows the release of his critically acclaimed mixtape, which Complex praised for its “unique melodies and vocals that haven’t been heard in the pop-R&B sphere before him.”

AllHipHop: Congratulations on the release of “All Night”! How did the collaboration with Trippie Redd come to be?

S-X: Thank you! It feels good to be dropping music from my debut album. “All Night” started in Miami, early 2019. Me and Rico Love were in the studio writing for a few days, and this was one of the songs we did. I always knew it was a special song, so I didn’t want to rush to release it. After sitting on the song for a second, we knew we wanted a feature on this one. Me and my manager M### brainstormed and thought Trippie would sound fire on this, so we made it happen and the rest is history!

AllHipHop: How do you think that your songwriting and production work has changed over the past few years?

S-X: Until I became an actual “artist” in 2017, I felt like I was quite boxed in with my production, despite working with so many different artists. But being an artist has unboxed a whole new world on that side. I was listening to my first mixtape the other day and it’s crazy how much I’ve grown as an artist and writer, but that same essence is still there. That’s my wave.

AllHipHop: This past year has been tough. How has the experience of lockdown impacted your work?

S-X: It’s a weird one. I’ve had some personal issues as well as the negatives of not being able to tour and drop music properly. But the lockdown really allowed me to make lots of music and experiment, which I feel has made me a better artist. So I’m excited for my album.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to be finally releasing your debut album after years making hits for other artists?

S-X: It feels right. It’s time for me to drop an album now. My first song I ever wrote and recorded was the first song I ever dropped, in March 2017 “Wrong For You” so you can really see and hear the progression. I’ve dropped four mixtapes since then so it’s time for the album, on top of a decade of producing for other artists.

AllHipHop: You recently started working as an A&R consultant for Wolves Records. Tell us about that new position?

S-X: It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, I know I have a good eye and ear for talent and music so I’m super excited to be working with my hometown football club to showcase how my vision is set. We have some super exciting stuff coming very soon!

AllHipHop: What should we expect from the full-length album later this year?

S-X: Classic S-X, mixed with an experimental pop side. But ultimately it still feels like S-X. Like I said that’s my wave, my sauce. I can’t lose that. It is a graduation from that 2017 S-X. I’m ready!

AllHipHop: Anything else you’d like to tell your fans?

S-X: I appreciate your support and thank you for sticking with me. It means more than you’ll ever know, especially during a time like this. I can’t wait to see you on tour and the album is coming!!!!!!