Skilla Baby: Reppin’ Detroit And Getting Honors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Skilla Baby is a new generation of rappers representing Detroit on the big stage. Tap in!

Skilla Baby has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in Hip-Hop. The Detroit native is building a legacy rooted in authenticity, hard work, and a deep love for his city. And people are taking notice. In this exclusive interview, Skilla Baby opens up about his journey—from growing up in Detroit to working with industry heavyweights like 50 Cent. There are levels, even on the ground. He talks to D-Nellz and shares how he balances success, community, and his creative process. With big plans for 2025, Skilla Baby proves he’s not just here for the moment—he’s here to stay.

Skilla Baby Talks Detroit Pride, BET Nominations, and Building His Legacy

AllHipHop: How you feeling, brother?

Skilla Baby: I’m good, man. How you doing?

AllHipHop: I’m great! First off, congrats on everything you’ve achieved. Let’s start with the XXL Freshman cover. You got the fan vote, which is different—it’s the people choosing you. What did that moment mean for you?

Skilla Baby: It felt amazing, man. XXL is a big deal. Not everyone gets that opportunity. To know the fans wanted me there? That was special. It felt like I really solidified myself in Hip-Hop.

AllHipHop: Facts. And then you got that BET Award nomination, which is huge. Where were you when you found out?

Skilla Baby: I was at home, and it felt unreal. Growing up as a Black kid, BET was everything—106 & Park, the Basement with Big Tigger—I watched it all. So being a part of that now feels like a dream.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk Detroit. From Eminem to Big Sean, T-Grizzly, and yourself, Detroit has a rich culture. What was it like growing up there?

Skilla Baby: Detroit is gritty but small. Everyone either wants to rap, hoop, or play sports. I slept on Eminem for a while, but man, he’s one of the greatest. Detroit’s always had talent—Motown, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Big Sean, and so many more. People overlook us, but we’re coming strong now. Detroit versus everybody!

AllHipHop: That pride is real. Speaking of music influences, you mentioned Anita Baker is your favorite artist. Where does that appreciation come from?

Skilla Baby: My dad was born in 1946, so I grew up on older music. In Detroit, music was all we had. Feel-good music was everything. My dad instilled values in me—hard work, discipline—and I appreciate those lessons now.

AllHipHop: Speaking of values, you made headlines when you chose to meet with the police after being harassed. Most artists go the “f##k the police” route. Why take that approach?

Skilla Baby: It’s bigger than me. I want to do events and reach the kids without problems. We need the police to keep things safe—for the kids, for civilians. I’m not the guy to call the police, but I also need them to do their job so we can build a better community.

AllHipHop: That’s growth right there. You’ve also been vocal about not promoting negativity in your music. Does that ever hinder your creative process?

Skilla Baby: At first, yeah. But I try to stay authentic. Some songs are about what I’ve seen or experienced. I just make sure to put out music that represents me and my journey.

AllHipHop: You’re balancing it well. Now let’s talk sports—you dropped “Donovan McNabb” and mentioned your cousin Bryce Underwood, the #1 football recruit in the country. What’s it like seeing him succeed?

Skilla Baby: Bryce is incredible. He’s committed to Michigan, and he’s the perfect athlete and student—focused, smart, humble. I look up to him, honestly. He hasn’t played a snap yet, and people are already hyped.

AllHipHop: That’s dope. Switching gears, you mentioned earlier that 50 Cent has been mentoring you. How did that connection happen?

Skilla Baby: My manager Roccett, who’s BMF, connected us. 50 has been a huge mentor—advice, opportunities—he really pushes me in the right direction. He does a lot behind the scenes for people, and he doesn’t even brag about it. I appreciate that.

AllHipHop: That’s real. Before we go, what’s next for you in 2025?

Skilla Baby: I just dropped CM3, so go check that out. Next year, I’m dropping my first label album. I’m making sure it’s big—sonically right, great features, and proper press. I’ve also been acting, taking classes, and auditioning for major roles. 2025 is going to be my Hall of Fame run—I want to become an icon.

AllHipHop: Love to hear it, man. Skilla Baby, thanks for chopping it up. Wishing you all the success next year!

Skilla Baby: Appreciate you, bro.