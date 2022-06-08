Meet Trapland Pat, The ‘Trapnificent’ Artist On Fredo Bang’s Bang Biz Imprint

AllHipHop caught up with Trapland Pat in downtown Los Angeles to discuss his roots, his football career, his first studio session, his Top 5, his name, how he tapped in with Big30, shooting a video in Deerfield, getting DOA tatted on his neck, relationship with Fredo Bang, goals, and more!

Trapland Pat is the hottest new artist on the scene, and he’s here to showcase his talents to the rest of the world and beyond. Hailing from Deerfield, Florida, the rising star boasts his own swag, sound, look, and undeniable bars, priding himself in his versatility over anything else.

Being born as a first-generation American to Haitian immigrants comes with its own battles, but Trapland Pat wears his heritage on his back loud and proud. It was during his college years where he was able to play football as a wide receiver on a scholarship, but after getting in some trouble, he fell back on his first true love: music.

As always, work ethic is everything, and Pat took his time to study the greats and perfect his craft in the studio. With buzzing singles under his belt — such as “Overdose” featuring Spotemgottem,” New Jam Freestyle,” and “Make It Home” featuring Kid Trunks — Pat went on to sign to Fredo Bang’s Bang Biz Entertainment imprint under Alamo Records.

Now, fresh off the heels of his newest visuals “D.O.A” featuring BIG30 and “Astronaut Status” featuring Fredo Bang, Pat is excited as ever to be unleashing his newest project titled Trapnificient, which he reveals is the first body of work in a year for his fans. The name itself describes Trapland Pat to the tee, the cross section between trap and magnificent.

AllHipHop: How would you describe yourself, for someone who doesn’t know?

Trapland Pat: I’m from South Florida, Broward County. Haitian, African American, Black. I got an athletic build and I got a funny personality. Nothing too crazy.

AllHipHop: You used to play football. Were you good?

Trapland Pat: Yeah I was good. I was in college and everything. You know, something happened and I lost the scholarship.

AllHipHop: What happened?

Trapland Pat: I caught a charge. I caught a couple charges, then a n*gga got a chance to transition. So I went to music. Ever since then, it’s been green lights.

AllHipHop: When you were playing football, were you still doing music?

Trapland Pat: Yeah, but I wasn’t putting my all into it. It was more of a hobby, instead of making it the primary. Now, it’s the primary. Back then, it was something you do when you want to have fun.

AllHipHop: Do you remember when you fell in love with music?

Trapland Pat: Yeah, I remember. It was 9th or 10th grade. When I went to my first studio session, paid for my first studio session. Ever since then, I knew it was something I wanted to do forreal forreal.

AllHipHop: How much did you have to pay for that studio session?

Trapland Pat: Back then, it was a little small studio in the garage. It was $25 an hour, but that was a lot for me. I was still in high school, I used to struggle sometimes to pay that. [laughs]

AllHipHop: When you decided to commit, what did you do differently?

Trapland Pat: When I decided to commit, I realized I gotta get better. That s### wasn’t going to come overnight. I knew I had to be in the studio more. Practice, freestyle, read more, build more vocabulary and stuff like that.

AllHipHop: Did you study specific artists?

Trapland Pat: Oh yeah, I used to study a lot of artists. I be watching them. I learned from every artist that’s out here. I’m not the type of person that will hear something and be like “turn that thing off man.” I’m trying to see what he got to say or how he says stuff.

AllHipHop: You got a Top 5?

Trapland Pat: Lil Wayne, Drake, Future, Kodak Black, and Fabolous. Ain’t gonna lie, I like Freddie Gibbs too. It’s a lot of people.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Trapland Pat: I think it’s a unique type of sound. It’s my own flow, I’m not copying nobody. It’s unique. Other people won’t think that, but that’s how I feel about it.

AllHipHop: Being from Deerfield, Florida, what was that like growing up?

Trapland Pat: It was alright. It’s isolated from all the other cities because we’re so close to Palm Beach, the borderline. It’s Palm Beach and Broward County, but it’s regular. Everybody was either playing sports or trying to make money in the streets in some way. It’s either or, you’re doing either or. Either you playing sports or you hustling, that’s how it was over there.

AllHipHop: Did you get deep in the streets before the music?

Trapland Pat: S###, not really though. But I was right there. I was playing sports, so I was one foot in one foot out. You gon’ people saying “man you don’t have to do the streets, the other route kinda quicker.” So I always kept that in mind. But when I lost the scholarship, s### I’m in the streets now. [laughs] Forreal, that’s how I looked at it.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Trapland Pat: My neighborhood is called Trapland. They always called me Pat, so I said Trapland Pat. My name used to be C-Land Pat, but I thought Trapland sounds more presentable. So I went the Trapland way. My real name is Pat.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about your new single,.” DOA” featuring Big30.

Trapland Pat: You see I got DOA tatted on my neck?

AllHipHop: Them neck tats be painfu!

Trapland Pat: Yeah them neck tats serious. I mean, I didn’t think about it. Man, I’m just trying to get it done. An hour and 30 minutes, I just sat still. If you could stand still, just go as fast as he can. It took a toll on me after though, I felt crazy. My body got very cold, I had to go to sleep. You know when you go to sleep, you under the sheets but you still cold? That’s how I was feeling, I’m like damn. Maybe he shouldn’t have went so fast. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Did you get it when you dropped the single or what happened?

Trapland Pat: No, I got it like two days ago. I been was going to get it, but I was hesitating. I woke up like “damn what you doing? You need more tattoos.” [laughs] I told my mom, me and my mom was debating on what to put. It was either PM or DOA, I got DOA.

AllHipHop: What’s PM?

Trapland Pat: It’s this abbreviation that everybody in my family got. So I could have got that, but I’m a just put that on the back.

AllHipHop: Are you all tatted up otherwise?

Trapland Pat: Got my stomach and my chest, my forearm, that’s it. Still got a lot of work to do.

AllHipHop: Talk about how that collab with Big30 came about.

Trapland Pat: Him and Fredo are really close. I just talked to him yesterday about the single, how he felt about the single. It wasn’t nothing for him to reach out. It was nothing about money or whatever. He just felt like s###, what if he go down one day? Somebody could help him up. That’s how it was, he just wanted to do the favor.

AllHipHop: That’s fire.

Trapland Pat: Yeah, that’s fire for real. That’s the first artist — no, he’s not the first one. We won’t talk about the next one. He reached out, it was a nice collab. The song’s doing pretty good.

AllHipHop: Did you make the song with him in mind or how did that happen?

Trapland Pat: I had a lot of songs playing. I played that song for him earlier, he’s like “man.” I played it again and it was just something about that cha cha. He said “man, this the one. I gotta get on this one.” I recorded a whole other song with him. He said “let’s do another song.” Because you know sometimes, you’ll be in the studio. You’ll do a little song with somebody, you’re like “nah, let’s do another song,” because you feel like that ain’t the one. So that’s what it was, it was another song and he got on it.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the music video? Where was that shot?

Trapland Pat: It was in my neighborhood in Deerfield Beach, off Exit 41. This place called the Doom City. They got other artists over there too, but that was a nice place to put it at because that’s where mostly a lot of patients from Deerfield really came from. That apartment right there is very active, a dangerous place over there. It was a nice place to do it.

AllHipHop: Do you have a memory from that place growing up?

Trapland Pat: It was crazy forreal! It was very crazy. I got a little memory, I ain’t gon’ lie. I forgot what somebody did, but I guess it was wrong place wrong time. It was middle school, somebody just hit him. His whole jaw was broken, off one hit. It didn’t make no sense to me. This whole jaw had to be wired shut, I’m like what? To that point., it was crazy. Middle school, and seeing that type of stuff happen? He had to get arrested because it was that serious. When you’re a minor, you get past it. That s### was crazy.

AllHipHop: What we can expect from your new project, Trapnificent?

Trapland Pat: You can expect a lot of flows. My flows sharpened up a lot more. My delivery’s better. Beat choices are still good, but it’s worth the wait. I waited a long time, I haven’t dropped in over a year. I dropped last year in May, a year and a month. I wasn’t paying attention that I didn’t dropping that much. That’s my fault, but I’m finna start dropping. I know they’re waiting, they’ve been waiting forreal. I know they’re waiting.

AllHipHop: You’ve been locked in or…?

Trapland Pat: I’ve been locked in. I got a lot of songs though, just haven’t been dropping. But I got a lot of songs. .

AllHipHop: Why Trapnificent?

Trapland Pat: Trapnificent, he just do it so good. I was so high one day, I just came up with that. It sounds professional, but at the same time it sounds like some trap s###. That’s some Trapnificent s### right there.

AllHipHop: Any collabs we can expect?

Trapland Pat: Oh yeah, I got a song with Eli Frost. He’s from New York, from Brooklyn. I got a song with Mozzy, Big30. Fredo Bang gonna appear on that too, like two or three times on the project. People been waiting on us to collab, but we been collabed. We just haven’t released, but we’re gonna release.

AllHipHop: What’s your guys’ relationship? How did you guys tap in originally?

Trapland Pat: Yeah, we’re good. Me and Fredo, it was somebody from his team reached out. We ran into each other before, but he didn’t know I do music and I never came up to him on the music tip. I just took the picture with him. When somebody from his team brought it to his attention that this guy might have some talent, he brought me to him. We came to the conclusion on how we can get to the next level, try to get some s### done. Ever since then, we just been working on the business tip. Big Biz!

AllHipHop: How did it feel to see him and his career take off?

Trapland Pat: It’s good to see that happen because a lot of people be in the shadows for so long and they be working. Social media makes it seem like if you’re not viral, you’re not working. It’s good to see when s### pays off for people because you never know what they were going through. Waiting on their time to shine.

AllHipHop: Does Fredro give you any advice?

Trapland Pat: Oh yeah, he do. You gotta be consistent. You gotta know what to drop at the right time. You gotta be able to read the room to be able to get the best results out of certain situations. That’s what he been teaching me. I’m still learning though, I didn’t perfect it yet. I’m still learning.

AllHipHop: Is it fun though? Are you having fun?

Trapland Pat: Yeah I’m having fun! I’m enjoying myself fasho.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Trapland Pat: Water, a charger, and quiet. Sometimes, it all depends. Most of the time, you want it to be quiet.

AllHipHop: How does cannabis improve your life?

Trapland Pat: It could help boost my creativity, if I got writer’s block. But I don’t always go to it because it makes your throat dry when you’re in the studio. If I’m having writer’s block, let me just smoke outside real quick. Come up with the next line quick. But I don’t want to go to it automatic, just to make music.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

Trapland Pat: That anybody could do it. I’m nothing special. Everybody’s human, everybody got opportunities. We all don’t got the same route, that’s what I be trying to rap about most of the time.

AllHipHop: You also released “Make It Home” featuring Kid Trunks?

Trapland Pat: Yeah, that’s a very good song. It’s crazy how that song came about, it was a freestyle. Me and him was in the booth at the same time recording. He’d say “Let me go.” I’d say “Nah, let me go.” S### like that, that song was so fast. It came out so good. I haven’t heard from him in a while. He was going through stuff.

AllHipHop: Yeah, I saw that little viral stuff.

Trapland Pat: Yeah, crazy.

AllHipHop: What do you think about social media and people being in the headlines for whatever reason? Obviously, you need it for your drug.

Trapland Pat: It’s a drug. You gotta be careful, it’s a drug. That’s how I look at it. A lot of people done got lost into it, but it’s realizing when you’re getting too deep into it and you gotta back up right quick. You can feel like you’re not doing enough, that’s just not the case. Because nobody posts their flaws on social media.

AllHipHop: How excited are you for Rolling Loud?

Trapland Pat: Oh yeah, I’m excited. I’ve been working. I’m excited, it don’t feel too real yet though. To live that s###, that s### crazy.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself at this point In your career?

Trapland Pat: Yeah, I want to hit the Billboard. I want a plaque. I want to just stay consistent, those are my 3 goals right there. Staying consistent, going #1.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Trapland Pat: Yeah, I’m finna remix the “Big Business on the Trapnifacent project. Stay tuned.