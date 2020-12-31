YXNG K.A Is Officially ‘Reaper SZN’

(AllHipHop Breeding Ground)
YXNG K.A is only 18 years old and already destined for greatness. Hailing from the projects of North Philadelphia, the singer and rapper is a young prodigy in the making equipped with undeniable bars, vocal range, harmonizing melodies, and honest storytelling in his lyrics. In describing himself, he simply states, “I’m a chill, laidback guy that’s trying to do his business.”
From releasing his first song titled “Forever Committed” to signing to Interscope a few months later, the East Coast spitter is proof that dreams do come true as long as you work hard and stay passionate. Forgoing his initial dreams of becoming a professional athlete, YXNG K.A. would go home every day after school and write a couple songs a day. Whatever he’s going through, he put it into the music — with old and new fans instantly connecting.
From only making music less than two years ago to now his major label debut, Reaper SZN, YXNG K.A proves he’s just getting started.
AllHipHop: Growing up in North Philly, what was the household like growing up?
YXNG K.A: It was rough. You run into issues everyday that you’ve got to overcome like violence, the typical stuff that goes on around in a rough neighborhood. You got to stay focused and figure out ways to avoid it.
AllHipHop: When did music come into play for you?
YXNG K.A: A year and some change ago, February 2019. I started rapping because I’d made a bet with my friends, I was never really trying to be into it. Real things, serious things started happening for me, so I took the opportunity and ran with it. I got signed 3 months after I started rapping and decided to get in it. I got signed 3 months later, crazy. Everything came fast.
AllHipHop: 3 months is wild, what did you make of that?
YXNG K.A: Me at that time, I didn’t really know how to feel about it because I never went through them reps. I felt good, it was a good feeling because everyone wants a record deal. I got a good deal, I didn’t just sign anything. It was different, a good experience.
AllHipHop: Biggest influences?
YXNG K.A: Right now, it’s people in my own team like my manager. The people around me.
AllHipHop: Who are your Top 5 artists in rotation?
YXNG K.A: I like Lil Uzi. I like Lil Durk. I like NBA Youngboy. I like Roddy Ricch. I got to put Meek on there. I listen to a lot of artists, there’s not really one that I look up to. I like a lot of artists, they all inspire me. They’re all doing what I want to do.
AllHipHop: What’s the inspiration behind your name?
YXNG K.A: YXNG K.A, it’s crazy. It sounds crazy, but it’s really what happened. I happened to lose my password to my old Instagram and when I made a new Instagram, the name was YXNG K.A. When I started rapping, I couldn’t think of a name. It’s already on my Instagram account, so I made it that. I ran with that. Baby Reaper, I feel like I needed a mascot, something that describes me. It’s a way to describe myself, the way I move.
AllHipHop: “It Is What It Is” remix with Lil Tjay and J.I. I actually interviewed J.I an hour ago.
YXNG K.A: I’m cool with J.I. I appreciate them for reaching out. We shot the video and everything, it was fun. Not going to lie, that was my first industry-type video. I’ve never shot a video like that. I had a good experience with them. We had chopped it up forreal, talking here and there. Shout out J.I. and Tjay too.
AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?
YXNG K.A: The whole shoot was fun. It was different. We shot the whole day and it was cold, real cold. The most memorable part, it was so cold out there. We’re outside trying to shoot, it was freezing. It was too cold. I don’t know the exact degrees, but it was brick out there.
AllHipHop: “Living the Dream” with Lil Poppa out now. How are you feeling?
YXNG K.A: I like that record a lot. It’s going extremely well. A lot of people were waiting on it before they even knew I had Lil Poppa on it, they wanted the song. We had fun shooting the video, he’s a cool dude too. Shout out to him.
AllHipHop: How did that play to come together?
YXNG K.A: That was through the label Interscope, one of my A&Rs Baroline.
AllHipHop: What is the dream to you?
YXNG K.A: For real, being able to do what you want to do. Whatever it is you want to do, you’re able to do it whenever. Anything you want to do, do it. Living your life with no pressure on you, no worries.
AllHipHop: Is that how life is for you right now?
YXNG K.A: Right now, nah I ain’t nowhere near that yet. I’m in it, but I ain’t all the way there yet. It’s definitely coming though.
AllHipHop: What does it mean to be all the way there?
YXNG K.A: All the way there: you got property, you got income, multiple ways of income. You got mostly what you need, down pact. When you can really do what you want to do. You’re not really working for what you need, you already have it.
AllHipHop: You say you got A’s in high school, what was your favorite subject?
YXNG K.A: Math, that’s one of the easiest. You don’t got to do too much. Other things, you really got to be researching a bunch of stuff. Math, you can know it if you pay attention to it.
AllHipHop: Bring us back to when you recorded “My Ways,” that one’s super personal.
YXNG K.A: That’s one of my top 3 songs. With me, I like my hooks in my songs to be really personal. The lyrics come out of me. The hook is what hits the hardest, that’s really what I’m going through right now as far as my whole situation. It’s one of those songs that gets to me when I hear it. Everytime I hear it, it gives me a different feeling.
AllHipHop: You say, “I know I had the pain so easy but I got issues too,” how is music a coping mechanism for you?
YXNG K.A: When I make a good song… sometimes you feel better about some songs. Some songs you hear, you know they’re going to like that song. When I make that type of song, it motivates me to keep going. It gives me more motivation, I can keep doing it. I can keep giving what the people want to hear. As far as music-wise, it can get overwhelming though at times because I’m not used to it, but it’s nothing I can’t overcome.
AllHipHop: What’s a day in the life of Yxng K.A?
YXNG K.A: Right now, I’m in grind, work-mode right now. We aren’t flexing or none of that. We working right now, we’re not looking for all that. We’re not worried about none of that.
AllHipHop: You’re only 18, what do you like to do for fun?
YXNG K.A: I really like sports. I like football and basketball. I’m a chill type of person, I’m cool with falling back. If I don’t have any business I need to handle, I’m chill, relaxed. I’m kicking it with the homies.
AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?
YXNG K.A: I want them to know that anything’s possible. Don’t ever doubt yourself or feel discouraged by one’s opinion. Even 2 opinions, 3 opinions, 4 opinions, 5 opinions, none of that, it’s a whole world out there. Always believe in yourself before anything. That’s what I always say. You have to believe in yourself before anything. Keep going, don’t let anything stop you. That’s my rule, my whole slogan.
AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?
YXNG K.A: I need my weed, I need water, and I need the engineer. That’s it, I go to the studio by myself.
AllHipHop: What can we expect from your album, Reaper SZN?
YXNG K.A: Even more of me, more of what I’m going through. More of my life, you’re going to hear about everything I’m going through. Whatever I put out, it’s heat. That’s all I know, everything is heat.
AllHipHop: How does it feel to have the cosigns from 21 and Meek?
YXNG K.A: Meek’s cool, it’s cool they’re showing love. I appreciate them guys. I’d actually seen 21 before they posted me. He talked to me when he seen me in person, that was cool. I respect him for that. They be showing me love.
AllHipHop: What was that conversation like?
YXNG K.A: It was quick. He said “you got the song with the one guy,” he’s talking about Tjay and J.I. He said “it’s hot, I f### with that s###.”
AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?
YXNG K.A: Stay tuned. The whole team stays stunnin’, everybody’s coming. Everybody that’s rocking with us, that’s rocking with Yxng K.A, appreciate y’all.