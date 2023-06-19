First Lady Flamez, Chayna Ashley & Toni Blanco Are Remy Card Winners—For More Than Rap

Bronx rapper and now battle rap league-owner Remy Ma had her first “Grudge” card, the only event she’s hosted since the controversial anniversary card that placed the Terror Squad vet at odds with her former friend, Troy “Smack White” Mitchell, and the Ultimate Rap League. The four-battle card had the potential to be really good. Find some highlights below.

First Lady Flamez solidified herself as the premier female battle rap MC out of Virginia, performing like a true champion. Fans had long awaited her battle against the first lady of Rare Breed Entertainment. The frequent URL battler dominated from the start to finish, with Kausion being able to land a few scathing lines. But it wasn’t good enough and she might need to figure stuff out if she comes off her platform to play against other stamped female MCs. She’s actually on her third loss against vets, which makes the Champion Rookie of the Year fall flat.

Brooklyn’s Toni Blanco went up against newcomer Cheyraq in what really was a grudge match. The two both have been or are involved with the same battle rapper, DOT. This battle was a great back-and-forth. Cheyraq boasted about how fast she got some big names and how it only took her a year to make it to the big stage. However, there’s something to be said about the marinade and paying dues.

What one learns is to keep their composure, because she looked bothered and spazzed out at the end, she looked like the loser. While the new Ms. Dot looked super cute, Toni snatched the “L” because she made the debatable exchange look more like a scolding, reducing the Massachusetts rapper with each round.

DOT Mob’s Chayna Ashley is incredible and showed the battle rap world can stop playing with her name. Aggressive but poised; articulate but comprehensively intricate, she’s by far one of the most frighteningly dope MCs in the culture.



Unfortunately, her gift was not as apparent against Tori Doe, who seemed to crumble standing in front of the seasoned veteran. Tori Doe forfeited two rounds by not saying anything—not one bar.

Whatever is the next Chrome 23 card, fans hope Chayna is blessed with a great talent with a strong work acumen and résumé. She deserves to be showcased as the queen she is.

While those were shining spots of the battle, several hiccups have it in the running as one of the worst battle rap events. There were quite a few outbursts that compromised the night, including Cheyraq’s freak out after Toni Blanco’s ending bars seemed to strike a little too close to home. Elsewhere, Tori Doe spaced out and refused to rap one bar while standing before Chayna Ashley, 40 BARRS looked at her phone during her battle against Yoshi G and Remy’s security interrupted the battle by arguing about 40 BARRS seemingly intimidating Yoshi G by standing in front of her and laughing at her choke. Then, both 40 BARRS and Yoshi G choked (automatically losing the rounds), Yoshi G got upset and threw a bottle at 40 BARRS because she was mocked by Team 40 for messing up her third round and the nasty rumor that Eazy the Block Captain got beat down by Remy’s husband and Tunecore executive, Papoose.

Remy Ma took to Twitter to apologize to the fans.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents,” she wrote. “I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES. There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it ; see y’all in August #Chrome23.”

I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried 🤷🏾‍♀️…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES🤦🏾‍♀️

There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it ; see y’all in August 😈#Chrome23 — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) June 18, 2023

Remy Ma followed up with amazing stats that shows growth in the new league’s position in the culture: “Chrome23 The Grudge Card Trending #7 WORLDWIDE EVERY artist on the card trended at some point during the night Over 2 million impressions And a substantial increase in subscribers Despite the hiccups… There’s No Place Like Chrome!”