Remy Ma & Daughter Surprise Mary J. Blige In Sweet Tribute To Singer’s “Generational Impact” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige was left teary-eyed after being surprised by best friend Remy Ma and her four-year-old daughter giving her her flowers.

Remy Ma and her daughter paid tribute to Mary J. Blige after surprising the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul during a recent interview.

The mom-and-daughter duo popped out in matching outfits to pay tribute to the singer during Monday’s (Apr. 3) episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

When Drew Barrymore asked what it’s like being best friends with Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma explained that the songstress surpassed her expectations and revealed they have a friendship “so real” that their get-togethers often end up in tears.

“Not only is she everything that I thought she would be, like, she’s like past that,” Remy explained before her best friend leaned in for a hug. “Oh, Remy, I love you too,” Mary added. “You know how much I love you.”

Remy Ma explained, “You don’t just see,” Mary J. Blige, but “You feel her,” and opened up about what the singing icon means to her and others. She spoke on her legacy, stating, “I don’t even know if she’s aware of how many people that she touched.

“My daughter’s 4-year-old, I can’t, I don’t even know how she latched onto Mary like that,” Remy said. “One day she has this song called ‘Amazing’ and she keeps playing the song over and I’m like ‘How do you know this song?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s Mary.’ ”

Remy Ma Gives Mary J. Blige Her Flowers

Among the topics discussed on the show was Mary’s new children’s book, “Mary Can!” which empowers young children to pursue their dreams. Remy used the book as an example of Mary’s “generational impact,” and explained how it reinforces her daughter’s “big dreams.”

“Those are the things that we need to install into the youth,” Remy said, saluting Mary J. Blige.

“When people see us as celebrities go through hell on television, it’s public,” Mary explained when asked about her impact on younger women. “Our divorce is public. Our falls are public, our embarrassments are public and then they see us come through. That’s the yes. That’s, that’s the “Yes you can,” that’s the “If I can do it, you can do it.”

Check out the clip below.