Angie Stone, renowned neo-soul singer and member of the pioneering Hip-Hop trio The Sequence, was killed in a car crash.

A source close to AllHipHop who works with Stone’s team confirmed she and nine other band members were involved in the accident while traveling home from Alabama. She was 63.

The word is starting to spread online, with many taking to Instagram and Twitter to express their shock.

Angie Stone, born Angela Laverne Brown on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, rose to fame with The Sequence along with Cheryl “The Pearl” Cook and Gwendolyn “Blondie” Chisolm, known for hits like “Funk You Up” and “Funky Sound”

In the early 1990s, Stone became part of the R&B trio Vertical Hold, releasing albums like A Matter Of Time and Head First. Her solo career took off in 1990 with the release of her debut album, Black Diamond, which was followed by “Mahogany Soul” in 2001 and Stone Love in 2004, all of which received significant acclaim and commercial success.

Stone is also known for her work with D’Angelo, who she worked with on his Brown Sugar and Voodoo. They share a 12-year-old son. Her music often reflects her personal experiences and relationships, showcasing her unique blend of soulful vocals and Hip-Hop influences. Stone was a three-time Grammy Award winner and a two-time Soul Train Lady of Soul Award recipient.

This is a developing story.