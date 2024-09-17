EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Legal Team Proposes $50M Bond, GPS Monitoring & More To Secure Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s legal team is pulling out all the stops in order to get the Bad Boy Records mogul out of jail. Diddy was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday night (September 16) on multiple RICO charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking children by force, fraud or coercion and transporting for prostitution.

In a court document obtained by AllHipHop, Diddy’s lawyers propose a $50 million bond, secured equity in Diddy’s residence located at 2 West Star Island in Miami, the equity of Diddy’s mother’s Miami home, his passport, the family members’ passports and his private plane. They also suggest putting him on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Diddy was indicted on Thursday (September 12). The indictment reads in part, “For decades, Sean Combs…abused, threatened & coerced women & others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation & conceal his conduct. To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources & the influence of his multi-faceted business empire. During raids of his residences in Miami and Los Angeles, authorities seized firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, as well as a drum magazine.”

The indictment also mentions physical abuse several times, saying Diddy “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals. This abuse was, at times, verbal, emotional, physical and sexual.”

Diddy’s Bad Boy empire began to unravel in November 2023, when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of sexual and physical abuse. Although they quickly settled out of court, a probe into Diddy’s lifestyle followed and a federal investigation ensued.

Federal agents executed search warrants at his properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March and investigators interviewed several people in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo addressed the arrest in a statement to AllHipHop.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.

“To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”