Diddy Hit With Multiple RICO Charges Including Trafficking Of Children

The Bad Boy Records mogul was arrested in Manhattan on Monday (September 16) following the grand jury indictment.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly indicted on Thursday (September 12) on multiple RICO charges. According to the indictment obtained by AllHipHop, the Bad Boy Records mogul was hit with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking of children by force, fraud or coercion and transporting for prostitution.

The indictment reads in part, “For decades, Sean Combs…abused, threatened & coerced women & others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation & conceal his conduct. To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources & the influence of his multi-faceted business empire.”

It continued, “During raids of his residences in Miami and Los Angeles, authorities seized firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, as well as a drum magazine.”

The indictment also mentions physical abuse several times, saying Diddy “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals. This abuse was, at times, verbal, emotional, physical and sexual.”

Diddy was arrested in Manhattan on Monday (September 16) following the grand jury indictment. His empire began to unravel in November 2023, when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of sexual and physical abuse. Although they quickly settled out of court, a probe into Diddy’s lifestyle followed and a federal investigation ensued.

Federal agents executed search warrants at his properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March and investigators interviewed several people in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo addressed the arrest in a statement to AllHipHop.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.

“To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

This is a developing story.