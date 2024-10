Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, attorney Marc Agnifilo is asking the judge to enact a gag order “as partial relief for the government’s leaks of confidential, damaging and false information to the press.”

Diddy (real name Sean Combs) and his legal team continue to accuse the federal government of leaking the Cassie Ventura assault video to CNN.

In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, attorney Marc Agnifilo is asking the judge to enact a gag order “as partial relief for the government’s leaks of confidential, damaging and false information to the press.”

The docs state, “The defense believes that Exhibit A accomplishes the intended purposes of the requested relief—to ensure that leaks, as well as damaging and false information which are undermining Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial stop, while including reciprocal restraints on the defense. The proposal also reinforces the parties’ existing obligations under the Protective Order and Local Criminal Rule 23.1.

“Unfortunately, however, we are unable to submit Exhibit A as a joint proposal, because after extensive back and forth since the October 10 conference, the parties were unable to reach agreement on the order. We did narrow the disputes, however, and understand that most, but not all, of the language in Exhibit A is acceptable to the government.

They continue, “At this juncture, the Court’s intervention is critical because agents involved in the investigation have continued their leaks and their damaging and false information to the press in the wake of the October 10 status conference, only heightening the need for the gag order to be issued as soon as possible.”

The documents go on to cite several examples of inside “sources” involved in the investigation spoke to CNN. Agnifilo insisted “the principal disagreement between the parties stems from the fact that the government continues to resist language that will ensure that the order covers all the agents who may be exposed to grand jury materials and other confidential information related to the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Diddy has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest on September 16. He’s charged with multiple RICO charges, including sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty.

The Bad Boy Records’ mogul children came to their father’s defense earlier this week as the lawsuits keep piling up.

“The past month has devastated our family,” they began. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way,” the post continued. “We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

As for Diddy, he’s been mostly silent on social media with the exception of one Instagram post he shared on October 15. The post served as a birthday greeting to his youngest daughter Love.

“Happy Birthday to you!” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you.”