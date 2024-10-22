Diddy’s Children Defend Father From “False Narratives” Amid Latest Shocking Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s children are united in their defense of the bad Boy Records mogul amid seven new lawsuits alleging abuse.

The children of Sean “Diddy” Combs are speaking out in support of their father, calling out “conspiracy theories, and false narratives” about the incarcerated mogul.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning (October 22), the Combs siblings expressed their anguish in the weeks following Diddy’s arrest.

“The past month has devastated our family,” they began. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.”

However, the Combs children are “united” in their support of Diddy and believe the truth will prevail.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way,” the post continued. “We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”

They concluded, “WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

The statement was from Six of Diddy’s seven children, all of whom supported their father at his latest court appearance. Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Christian Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17, were seen walking into court alongside their grandmother Janice Combs.

Diddy Seeks Gag Order

The Combs siblings’ statement arrived as Diddy’s legal team sought a gag order to stop his alleged victims’ attorneys from speaking about his criminal case.

“As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs has been the target of an unending stream of allegations by prospective witnesses and their counsel in the press,” his attorneys argued. “These prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’ character in the press. Witnesses’ lawyers have also vouched for the credibility and character of their clients and opined on the potential evidence.”

The Bad Boy Records founder denies the allegations. He awaits trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.