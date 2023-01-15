EXCLUSIVE: J.J. Fad Reveals Sassy C Suffered Massive House Fire, Two Dogs Perish

Fellow J.J. Fad legend Juana “MC JB” Sperling has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her longtime rhyming partner get back on her feet.

J.J. Fad rapper Michelle “Sassy C” Franklin has been dealt a massive blow. On Friday (January 13), Sassy C’s home in Aberdeen, Maryland was decimated in a house fire, resulting in the loss of two of her daughter’s family dogs. Speaking to AllHipHop, fellow J.J. Fad founder Juana “MC JB” Sperling said: “They don’t know how it started. The only one home was her mother-in-law. She heard crackling and saw flames. She got out OK, but they lost two of the family dogs.”

Ruthless Records’ first ladies posted a photo of the blaze to the group’s official Instagram account on Saturday (January 14) and are asking for help. As the caption explains: “Friends, Family and amazing Fans. Please help our sister Sassy C. We are devastated by the loss of her home last night in a fire. Whatever you can give will be greatly appreciated!” The post included a link to a GoFundMe, with the goal set at $10,000.

According to a local CBS News affiliate, fire crews with numerous volunteers responded to the two-alarm house fire. Crews operated in defensive mode and the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested at the scene. MC JB and Dana “Baby D” Birks, who were supposed to perform alongside Sassy C and Arabian Prince in San Bernardino, California this weekend, got a jarring message.

“We got a text from Sassy C in all caps saying: ‘Guys, I will not be there my HOUSE LITERALLY BURNED DOWN,” JB said. “At first, I thought it was some kind of figure of speech. But, then I tried to call and she didn’t answer. That’s when I knew it was real and serious. Later that evening, she had a friend call for her and explain what happened. She was too shaken up to talk.”

JB added: “She is devastated about the loss of her daughter’s dogs, J.J. Fad memorabilia and all of our show clothing. But, she is thankful that her family is all alive and well.”

As Sassy C begins the daunting process of picking up the pieces, fans interested in donating can do so here. In the meantime, local authorities are investigating the fire to determine what started it.