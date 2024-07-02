EXCLUSIVE: Nasaan Is Sleeping At Big Sean’s House While Finishing New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nasaan says we could see the release of Big Sean’s new album as early as this summer.

Detroit-born, Atlanta-bred rapper Nasaan may have provided a substantial update on the status of Big Sean’s next album.

During an exclusive interview with AllHipHop during the 2024 BET Awards, the Atlantic Records signee spoke on his relationship with Sean Don, remarking on the moment the “IDFWU” rapper showed him love by trolling him and rocking an outfit recreating the “uniform” he is currently donning in promotion of his project Error 404. In the process, Nasaan revealed how his relationship with Big Sean evolved from being inspired by him to becoming friends and collaborators.

“It’s crazy because Sean is somebody, bro, I grew up just idolizing, you know what I’m saying?” Nasaan said in part. He added, “I copied his flows, I mirrored his style so much to now just be a, we’re friends now. You know what I’m saying? I’ve been sleeping at this house since I’ve been out here just like my dog. So it’s just crazy. Those full circle moments and almost manifesting it. The universe got a weird way of working. It’s just crazy. Like, dang. The person I was a fan of is now a fan of me.”

As he continued, Nasaan briefly outlined his involvement in Big Sean’s upcoming LP, which he also indicated should be arriving much sooner, rather than later.

“I play big part in helping just curate and just giving ideas and stuff—literally, after I leave here, I’m probably going to go back to his house and we working on his album,” he said.

He added, “Between us, I’m on it. But yeah, that should be coming out late summer. I’m excited. You know what I’m saying? He’s somebody who, like I said, he sees the superstar in me. He kind of just wants to nurture that.”

Earlier this year, Big Sean confirmed he was finishing up the follow-up to his 2020 album Detroit 2 during a conversation with DJ Khaled. Additionally, he confirmed he was preparing to enter a new era back in March after delivering his “Precision” single, which serves as the his first solo release in two years.

Check out the interview clip above.