Big Sean Kicks Off New Era With “Precision” Single

Can the Hip-Hop veteran break into the “Big 3” conversation?

Big Sean dropped the first official music offering of his next era. “Precision” serves as the Detroit rapper’s first single in two years.

“I studied the target. I’m never gonna miss it. I call that precision,” Sean raps on his latest song. Teddy Walton, Tom Kahre, FNZ, Zacari and Aaron Bow earned production credit for the track.

Big Sean appears to be gearing up to release another full-length project soon. The 35-year-old Def Jam recording artist has not put out a studio album since Detroit 2 in 2020.

In addition to his “Precision” single landing today (March 22), Sean also dropped “Whole Time (Freestyle)” a day earlier. That loosie record made headlines for a line referencing Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

“I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies or y’all so-called bigger three,” Big Sean explained on “Whole Time (Freestyle).” Coincidentally, Kendrick distanced himself from his fellow “Big Three” counterparts on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” which also hit DSPs today.

Sean currently has five studio albums in his discography. 2020’s Detroit 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 103,000 first-week units. He also reached the top of the Billboard 200 with 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise and 2017’s I Decided.