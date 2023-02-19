EXCLUSIVE: Positive K Addresses Belief Rappers Shouldn’t Be Comedians

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Positive K embarked on a career as a comedian years ago but is now finally getting the recognition he deserves. The veteran MC, widely known for the 1992 single “I Got A Man” and collaborations with MC Lyte, has opened for Mike Epps and performed at the Uptown Comedy Corner, Atlanta Comedy Theatre and the Laugh Factory. But he admits he needed a little help from Jose Cuervo to power through his opening set at the Epps show.

“When I opened for Mike Epps [in 2021], I was excited until I seen Bruce Bruce, Arnez Jay, Earthquake and Henry Welch, who were on the show,” he tells AllHipHop. “These are seasoned comedians, but I took a shot of tequila—well a few shots—went out and did great.

“All my shows don’t go that way. I do ‘eat a biscuit’ from time to time. That’s my term for bombing, but that comes along with comedy. To me, the smaller rooms are harder than the big rooms, but I’m making my adjustments.”

Eating biscuits or not, Positive K’s comedic career is thriving. He has an upcoming gig on Thursday (February 23) at the Knock Music House in Atlanta. Par for the course, he’ll be bringing his “Positive K Comedy Experience” to the crowd just as he does every week. Fellow comedians Demacko Henderson and Sunshine are also on the bill. By all intents and purposes, it looks like Positive K’s comedy journey is just beginning.

“The rooms are more difficult and and the people I perform with are more popular,” he says. “Comedians are more upset ’cause they believe rappers shouldn’t be in this game.”

When asked why, he replied, “There are a lot of comedians, and because of my popularity in music, they feel that gives me a greater edge. But I don’t jump the line. I’m in the trenches with the comedians and I respect the culture, so they treat me pretty fair for the most part.”

Positive K’s moniker describes the rapper/comedian’s personality perfectly. The upbeat 55-year-old’s sense of humor, laughter and positivity is infectious. He’s still making music, too. His latest single, “Nobody,” is currently available on all digital streaming platforms. Check it out below.