EXCLUSIVE: Ruthless Records’ Producer Laylaw, Who Worked With N.W.A, Above The Law & More, Has Died

Ruthless Records producer Larry Goodman, better known as Laylaw, has died. Compton’s Most Wanted rapper Tha Chill confirmed the news on Thursday (January 12) with an Instagram post that read simply: “R.I.P. @laylaw_og_nwa_gone miss you BIG BRO. #NWA #ABOVETHELAW.”

Snoop Dogg was among the first to hop in the comments, writing, “Damn.” Many of Laylaw’s West Coast peers chimed in as well, including Rifleman and Uncle Jamm’s Army.

“I don’t want to be the first to speak on his personal business, but I will say he had some complications he was dealing with and it got the best of him,” Tha Chill tells AllHipHop. He was a great friend of 30 years plus, and he will be missed.”

Tha Chill follow-up with a second Instagram photo featuring Eazy-E, KMG, Laylaw and several others. He wrote in the caption: “KMG R.I.P. EAZY E R.I.P. LAY LAW R.I.P. MAN MY FOLKS IS DIEN LEFT AND RIGHT TELLING A PERSON THAT YOU LOVE YHEM ANIT EVEN GOOD ENOUGH THESE DAYS.

“ALL I CAN SAY IS, IT GOTTA BE BETTER UP THERE THEN IT IS DOWN HERE. Rest in peace to my homies.” Tha Chill’s photo caught the attention of Eazy-E’s son, Lil Eazy-E, who left a series of prayer emojis.

Eerily enough, Laylaw’s last Instagram post, dated December 13, 2022, was for a friend’s funeral. Now, people are flocking to the post to send their condolences.

Laylaw began his career as a solo artist. In the mid-80s, he released two electro singles on his own label, Rolex Records: the Dr. Dre-produced “Monster Rapping” (1985) and “What’s Your Name” (1986). Goodman ultimately followed Dr. Dre to Ruthless, where he worked as a producer with Above The Law, N.W.A and more. In 1993, Goodman collaborated with 2Pac on the album Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z. and later produced the remix of “California Love” (without credit). AllHipHop sends its condolences to his loved ones.