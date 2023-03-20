EXCLUSIVE: The D.O.C.’s First Verse In Nearly 20 Years Arrives Courtesy Of The Codefendants

NOFX’s Fat Mike, indie rap powerhouse Ceschi Ramos and the Get Dead’s Sam King’s new album, This Is Crime Wave, arrives on March 24.

The D.O.C. is one of West Coast gangsta rap’s secret weapons. In addition to helming his solo career, he’s penned hits for N.W.A, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, among others. But in 1989, as the success of his debut album No One Can Do It Better was at its peak, he suffered a life-altering tragedy. Driving home in the wee hours of the night, he had a terrible car accident that ultimately robbed him of his voice. Needless to say, he thought he’d never speak again, let alone rap. But lo and behold, The D.O.C. returned last June with his first verse in nearly 20 years courtesy of the Codefendants’ “Fast Ones.”

Comprised of indie rap tour de force Ceschi Ramos, NOFX’s Fat Mike and The Get Dead’s Sam King, the Codefendants pulled off what was thought to be an impossible feat—getting The D.O.C. on the mic again. As the group readies their new album, This Is Crime Wave, for Friday’s (March 24) release, the excitement surrounding the project is palpable, especially from those who had a hand in creating it.

“Working with The D.O.C. in the studio was a humbling experience,” Fat Mike tells AllHipHop. “He was hesitant of recording with the Codefendants because he was told his voice was no good anymore. I think his voice is amazing! He sound like Louis Armstrong mixed with Tom Waits. You can’t hide from his performance. It creeps into your ears and never leaves.”

As for The D.O.C.’s verse, he raps with the ferocity of the veteran MC he is, while briefly touching on his hesitance to use his voice for music again.

“I’ve been living so off balance that even drowning’s a f###### challenge,” he raps in part. “Violence every day/This ain’t fantasy island, n-ggaz wildin’/I was when it used to be attitudes/Now it’s just a minstrel black fists/It’s black fools, clowns in black face, night of the f#####’ baseheads you f#####’ laced/Your homie is part of the f#####’ feds (ahhh)/But I saw light on that f#####’ mic that f#####’ Fat Mike played some s### that I f#####’ liked/Sketchy m############ from the night painted f###### right/We gon’ stick our f#####’ fingers into the world’s d####, trying to get these words out.”

“Fast Ones” serves as the fifth and final installment of The Codefendants’ ongoing video series. Previously released chapters include “Suicide by Pigs,” “Abscessed,” “Bad Business” featuring N8NOFACE and “Def Cons.” Pre-order the vinyl album via Fat Wreck here. Digital pre-saves can be found here.