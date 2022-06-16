Erykah Badu Talks Producing The D.O.C.’s Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Dave Caplan-directed film chronicles the life of the N.W.A collaborator.

Neo-Soul singer Erykah Badu and Hip Hop artist Tracy “The D.O.C.” Curry are the parents of Puma Sabti Curry. The former couple also joined forces to become filmmaking partners.

Erykah Badu executive produced a new 94-minute documentary about The D.O.C. that is screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Dave Caplan made his directorial debut with The DOC movie.

“I am excited to announce that I am coming on board as executive producer of The DOC which recently will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival,” said Badu in a Deadline article.

The Baduizm album creator added, “It is no secret that D.O.C. and I have created a ‘work of art’ together in the past, and I’m excited to continue our relationship professionally. D.O.C. has been my best friend for over 30 years, and I am honored to bring this amazing documentary home.”

The DOC Chronicles The Life Of The Lyricist

Describe as a “time capsule of the passion and purpose behind Hip Hop music in the 90s,” The DOC also tells the story of the Texas-born rapper/songwriter falling in love with Badu as well as his connection with Death Row Records.

Tribeca’s synopsis of the documentary reads, in part:

The film chronicles the life of the lyricist and producer who wrote for N.W.A. and Dr. Dre, co-founded Death Row Records, mentored Snoop Dogg, and left his mark on Hip Hop culture forever. 30 years after a devastating car crash that took his voice, The D.O.C. is still struggling with his legacy as a rapper with the greatest cadence before West Coast rap exploded in popularity and he considers surgery that might be able to restore his vocals. The DOC explores this risky decision alongside a cast of celebrities who reflect on his impact in their lives and in the world from music, to love, to civil rights crusading. tribecafilm.com

The D.O.C., Dave Caplan, and Gary Ousdahl received producer credit as well. The commentary cast includes Erykah Badu, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, Daz, Tone Lōc, DJ Yella, and others.

The DOC premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 10. The Beacon Theatre also hosted a special birthday performance for The D.O.C. by DJ Quik, Das, Kurupt, and surprise guests. A final screening takes place on Saturday, June 18 at the Village East by Angelika.