Check Out Photos Of Erykah Badu, Nas & More From 2022 Smokin Grooves

Los Angeles, California hosted the 2022 Smokin Grooves on March 19. Hip Hop, R&B, and Jazz artists performed on two different stages for the 11-hour festival.

Queen of Neo-Soul Erykah Badu headlined the Smokin Grooves stage lineup. Nas, The Roots, Jhené Aiko, Miguel, The Internet, SiR, India.Arie, Musiq Soulchild, and other musicians also presented sets on the same stage.

Erykah Badu ran through some of her biggest hits like “On and On” and “Window Seat.” Hip Hop icon Nas rapped his classics like “Made You Look” and “NY State of Mind.”

The legendary Roots Crew executed tracks like “The Next Movement” and “Here I Come.” Jhené Aiko took the stage for the first time in three years. The R&B songstress performed live renditions of songs like “Tryna Smoke ”and “The Worst.”

The Jupiter Stage included performances by acts such as Flying Lotus, Talib Kweli, Dead Prez, Slum Village, Free Nationals, Blu & Exile, and more. Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington closed out the night for the Jupiter crowd.

Smokin Grooves 2022 took place at the Los Angeles Historic Park. Beginning in 1996, Smokin Grooves became the first large-scale Hip Hop festival to travel across North America.

Photos via Live Nation