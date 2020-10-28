Watch 2020 BET Hip Hop Award Cyphers Featuring Rapsody, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Erykah Badu, Brandy & More

(AllHipHop News)
The cyphers are always one of the most talked-about segments of the annual BET Hip Hop Awards. The culture has experienced classic moments such as Royce da 5’9″ shooting his shot at Rihanna in 2011 and Kendrick Lamar seemingly throwing subliminal shots at Drake in 2013.
This year’s Hip Hop Awards show brought more artists in front of the camera to show off their skills. DJ Hed hosted the 2020 edition of the rap sessions.
Chika, Flawless Real Talk, Jack Harlow, Polo G, and Rapsody took part in the first-ever social justice “Political Cypher.” A “Ladies First Cypher” came together with established R&B singers Erykah Badu, Brandy, H.E.R., and Teyana Taylor.
Plus, Buddy, Flo Milli, and Deante Hitchcock show up in the “Hot New Crew Cypher.” The “Reggae Cypher” featured Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Skip Marley, Original Koffee, and Shenseea.