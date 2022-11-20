EXCLUSIVE: YNW Melly’s Mom Questioned Over Witness Tampering; Claims Detective Stole Her Phone & Hurt Her Fingers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Jaime King has accused Miramar Police Department detective Mark Moretti of illegally confiscating her cell phone.

The mother of incarcerated rapper YNW Melly, Jaime King, has been accused of witness tampering. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, King was subpoenaed by Assistant State Attorney Michelle Boutros last month to answer questions about the potential charge from Miramar Police detective Mark Moretti. As part of the agreement, King was granted full use immunity from prosecution regarding the investigation of her son’s case.

But while at the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, King claims they surprised her with a search warrant. King says Moretti then “became aggressive” and demanded her cell phone. King said she would need to inform her employer she’d be without a phone that day. As she attempted to do so, she alleges Moretti “thrust himself across the table,” pushing her attorney Robert H. Trachman aside and “forcibly” retrieving the phone.

During the process, King says Moretti bent her fingers back so far, she’s still in physical therapy for the subsequent injuries. King is asking the Broward County court to order the Miramar Police Department to return her property “immediately.”

A copy of the search warrant alleges King’s cell phone has been used as a means to commit a crime and constitutes as evidence relevant to proving a felony has been committed. No specific details were provided.

YNW Melly has been behind bars since February 2019 for the double murder of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. On November 10, an appellate judge ruled prosecutors can still seek the death penalty if convicted.

