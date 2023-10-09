From Biggie, Jay-Z, Eminem & More: Hip-Hop & The World Trade Center Reminisce 50 Years In Unique Conversation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

9/11 impacted everybody. And the relationship between Hip-Hop and The World Trade Center is deep. A panel will examine the relations between Hip-Hop and the World Trade Center, both of which started in 1973.

The World Trade Center and Hip-Hop have a special relationship.

Several rappers have mentioned the World Trade Center in their lyrics, especially in the context of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and their aftermath. These artists include Canibus, Jay-Z, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., The Game, Eminem, Jadakiss and others. In his song “Juicy,” Biggie Smalls infamously raps, “Time to get paid, blow up like the World Trade.” This line is from his 1994 track reflects on his rise to fame juxtaposing it with the first terrorist attack on the WTC on February 26, 1993.

Other artists have taken pictures or depicted the structures visually on albums, promo pictures and more.

“Intersections: Marking Fifty Years of Hip Hop and the World Trade Center” Takes Place On Thursday, October 12, 2023, 6:00 P.M. At 180 Greenwich Street In New York City. Register Here.

After the events of September 11, 2001, the World Trade Center took on a different meaning in the world of Hip-Hop. Many artists mentioned it in their lyrics as a way to pay tribute to the victims and to reflect on the impact of the attacks and others delved into more conspiracy-driven theories. These references often conveyed a sense of loss, mourning, and solidarity. Rapper Canibus eventually joined the military as a way to join in the fight against terror.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum will host a unique conversation that examines the relationship between Hip-Hop and The World Trade Center. Hip-Hop, as a global culture, started 50 years ago and the World Trade Center was erected in the same year in 1973.

“Intersections: Marking 50 Years of Hip Hop and the WTC.” will celebrate the evolution of Hip-Hop over the past five decades and compare and contrast it with the representation of the massive structures.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from esteemed guests including historian and Hip-Hop pioneer Dr. MC Debbie D, CEO of AllHipHop.com Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, and executive director of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum, Rocky Bucano. The Hip-Hop trio will be joined by Museum Director Clifford Chanin and special invited guests are also expected.

Pioneering emcee MC Debbie D said, “I’m excited about sharing my story on a panel with Chuck Creekmur and Rocky Bucano for the first-ever 50-year collaboration between the iconic World Trade Center and Hip-Hop.”

“I do not think most people understand the profound relationship between the World Trade Center and Hip-Hop culture,” Creekmur said. “But, I believe this panel will offer deep insights into those contrasts and parallels.”

“The panel about the intersection between Hip-Hop and the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum will be thought-provoking,” the Bucano stated, “The World Trade Center and Hip-Hop’s origin have so much in common but started from different ends of New York City’s economic spectrum.”

The panel discussion will delve into the intertwined history of Hip-Hop and the World Trade Center, both of which emerged in 1973. The speakers will explore how both have continued to shape and influence culture throughout the years. The program will commence at 6 p.m., and admission is free however registration is mandatory (register here). Don’t miss this insightful event that explores the rich connections between Hip-Hop and the iconic World Trade Center.

For more information, go to the The 9/11 Memorial & Museum website.