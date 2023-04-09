JAY-Z Regularly Had A Mob Of Bloods Gang Members In The Studio Because Of Jim Jones

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones was a recent guest on the AllHipHop podcast hosted by Chuck Creekmur.

The Dipset OG opened up about a bevy of topics, including his time at Baseline Studios with JAY-Z. According to Jones, he would regularly bring Bloods gang members to the now-defunct studio.

Speaking to Creekmur, Jones walked listeners through the old studio set-up. As he said around the 42-minute mark, “We were right in Harlem so we ain’t have to cross no bridges or nothing to get there. It was literally a seven-minute ride to get down there. We used to come in there all the time. Me piling in there with like 20 Bloods with me. Jay looking at me like I’m crazy. One day I came in there with so many Bloods, Jay was like, ‘Come here, come here, come here.’ Like he was my uncle.”

JAY-Z then told him, “I’m not worried about all the Bloods you bring here. I don’t care about none of that. But when you bring the gangsters in here, make sure the gangsters holler at me before anything else ’cause this is my house.”

Jones obliged and moved on. He continued telling stories about gambling with Memphis Bleek and Jay and other debauchery that would go down.

Baseline Studios, which was located in midtown Manhattan, closed its doors in 2010. It served as the longtime home to JAY-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records. Originally owned by Jay and O.G. Juan, the studio has spent its last years in the possession of Just Blaze.

Watch the full interview below.