Jim Jones Insists Pusha T Isn’t Top 50 Rapper; Says Big Sean Is Better

Dipset member Jim Jones explained why he thought it was wrong to rate Pusha T as one of the 50 greatest rappers of all time.

Jim Jones scoffed at ranking Pusha T as one of the best rappers of all time.

The Dipset member debated Pusha T’s spot on Billboard’s list of the 50 greatest rappers during an appearance on Spotify’s RapCaviar podcast. Jim Jones downplayed the Clipse artist by questioning Pusha T’s impact and influence.

“What has [Pusha T] done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jim Jones asked. “He’s nice! He’s nice as s###. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?”

He continued, “Nobody has dressed liked him. Nobody want to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the n#### that’s popping, the b###### wanna f### and the n##### wanna be like. I don’t know too many n##### in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T.”

Jim Jones saw no reason for Pusha T to be in the Top 50. The Diplomats rhymer even mentioned Big Sean as someone who’s better than King Push.

“Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here,” he said. “He’s not pushing no s### out here. I would put Big Sean before Pusha T … Bro, you go in these clubs, I don’t know no records they play in the club with Pusha T. They don’t play his s### outside.”

Listen to more of Jim Jones’ unfiltered thoughts on the AllHipHop podcast.