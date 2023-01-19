Pusha T Says He’s “Pressing” For An Official Clipse Reunion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

King Push heads into Grammy season with more potential projects in the works.

Gene “No Malice” and Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton made up one of the most notable Hip Hop duos of all time. Better known as Clipse, the brothers burst onto the music scene with the classic single “Grindin'” in 2002.

Clipse also dropped the Lord Willin’, Hell Hath No Fury, and Til the Casket Drops albums between 2002 and 2009. Following their third studio LP, Pusha T and No Malice decided to pursue separate ventures.

While they have reunited on tracks like “I Pray for You” off Pusha’s It’s Almost Dry, many fans want to see the Virginia natives officially come back together for another project. Complex asked the younger sibling about a possible reunion.

“I’m not sure, but I’m pressing it. I’m pressing it. But I’m glad you were there and I’m glad that you saw it. Because a lot of people think that I don’t be pressing the issue. But I really do,” stated Pusha T about No Malice addressing the topic at ComplexCon 2022.

Clipse may not be ready to reassemble for another run as a tandem, but Pusha T is not slowing down when it comes to releasing music. Last year, news broke that Pusha will team up with DJ Drama for a Gangsta Grillz project.

“I just feel like to me, the Gangsta Grillz and the whole mixtape culture and scene is what I’m about. That’s the purest form of Hip Hop to me,” Pusha T explained to Complex. “I want to merge those worlds and see what happens.”

The six-time Grammy nominee added, “I’m going to be honest with you, seeing Drama’s mixtape with Tyler and how they won a Grammy, I was like, man, mixtapes really won a Grammy. So I’m trying to be a part of that culture as well.”

Pusha T goes into the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony with a Best Rap Album nomination for It’s Almost Dry. The category also contains DJ Khaled’s God Did, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Future’s I Never Liked You, and Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You.