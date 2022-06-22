Tom Brady Calls Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Album Of The Year

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The G.O.A.T. contender shares his thoughts about the G.O.O.D. Music rapper.

Many sports pundits and fans consider Tom Brady the greatest professional football player of all time. According to the 7-time Super Bowl champion, Virginia-bred emcee Pusha T released the top album of 2022.

Brady posted a video of himself running with Pusha’s “Dreamin of the Past” playing in the background. Number 12 captioned the clip, “You guys know I have 1,124 career rushing yards right? No accident. @bradybrand RUN is available Thursday.”

Pusha T got wind of Tom Brady’s tweet. The G.O.O.D. Music recording artist responded by quote-tweeting the G.O.A.T. contender and adding, “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!! #ItsAlmostDry #DreamingOfThePast!! Check him out…”

Tom Brady then returned the love to Pusha T on social media by officially co-signing the rapper’s latest body of work. On Tuesday, Brady referred to Push’s It’s Almost Dry as the album of the year.

It’s Almost Dry dropped on April 22. King Push recruited Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Nigo, Labrinth, and Malice as guest features for the project.

Pusha T’s fourth studio LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 55,000 first-week units. It’s Almost Dry became Pusha’s first chart-topper on the Billboard 200. Plus, the project received widespread critical acclaim.

The Clipse member called It’s Almost Dry a “masterpiece” before its release. Pusha T recently appeared at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert in New Jersey. He will also be part of Kid Cudi’s Moon’s Landing festival on September 17.