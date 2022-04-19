Pusha T Calls ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Album A Masterpiece

King Push prepares to let loose his next body of work.

Back in 2018, Pusha T released Daytona. That project is widely considered a Hip Hop classic. Daytona earned Pusha a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Pusha T is ready to release his next body of work. It’s Almost Dry will arrive on DSPs this Friday, April 22. Rolling Stone caught up with Push to talk about his latest LP and the meaning of its title.

“I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’” stated Pusha T. “And you have to wait on masterpieces.”

The Virginia Beach-bred emcee continued, “Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

It’s Almost Dry will include the track “Neck & Wrist” with Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams. Pusha T also dropped “Diet Coke” as the album’s lead single in February. The “Diet Coke” music video includes a cameo by Kanye West.

In addition to Daytona and It’s Almost Dry, Pusha’s solo discography includes 2013’s My Name Is My Name and 2015’s King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude. He also dropped projects as part of the duo known as Clipse.

Pusha T and No Malice worked together on 2002’s Lord Willin’, 2006’s Hell Hath No Fury, and 2009’s Til the Casket Drops. Clipse broke onto the national scene with The Neptunes-produced “Grindin'” single in 2002.