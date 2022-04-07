Pusha T Unveils His Fourth Album’s Title Along With Tour Dates

Pusha T announced the title of his fourth solo album and shared the dates for his upcoming tour in support of the LP.

Pusha T announced the title of his fourth solo album on Wednesday (April 6).

The Clipse member’s next studio LP will be called It’s Almost Dry. Pusha T shared the album’s title along with the tour dates for his upcoming run of shows.

“Album title: IT’S ALMOST DRY,” he wrote on Twitter. “Phase one of the tour coming to a city near you… TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8.”

Pusha T shared the details after dropping a single titled “Neck & Wrist” featuring Jay-Z. The track was produced by King Push’s longtime collaborator Pharrell.

It’s Almost Dry will be Pusha T’s follow-up to his Grammy-nominated DAYTONA album, which dropped in 2018. The Def Jam rapper hasn’t announced a release date for his new LP.

Check out Pusha T’s tour dates below.

May 29 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox

June 1 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom

June 2 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

June 4 — Los Angeles, CA — The Novo

June 5 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park

June 7 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

June 8 — Detroit, MI — Majestic Theatre

June 15 — Boston, MA — Big Night Live

June 16 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

June 21 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage Theater

June 22 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte

June 23 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts

August 19 — London, England — All Points East