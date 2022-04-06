Pusha T & Jay-Z Drop Pharrell-Assisted New Single “Neck & Wrist”: Listen

Pusha T and Jay-Z return with a new single more than a decade after first linking up on “So Appalled,” back in 2010.

Pusha T and Jay-Z are back with a new collab single, “Neck & Wrist,” produced by Pharrell, released at midnight on Tuesday (Apr. 5).

The pair haven’t jumped on a track together since the iconic 2016 hit, “Drug Dealers Anonymous,” and rap fans have missed them. Pusha-T raps about living the high life while Hov gets into his past marriage woes with Beyoncé.

Pusha announced the song on Tuesday, sharing the cover art and one of Jay’s lines: “We got different Saab stories, save your soliloquies…” Listen to the song below.

King Push On His New Album

This latest offering will join the previously released “Diet Coke” and “Hear Me Clearly” on Pusha’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to his 2018 LP, Daytona. He previously claimed the project will be album of the year when it drops.

Pusha T revealed how eager he is to get the new album out during a recent interview. “I really want to get this album out,” he told Complex. “I want people to love it. Then I want to get onto the next because I’m on my next s### already.” He added: “I’m always looking to heighten what it is I do in the rap game. This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great.”

Furthermore he claimed: “This is all about making sure that the subgenre of street rap is seen at the highest levels, and can compete with everything that’s popular. This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I’m the Martin Scorsese of it.”

Meanwhile, it looks as though Pharrell – who Push credits for pushing him outside of his comfort zone on the album – was enjoying his 49th birthday in peace and ignoring his phone.

“Nothing is making me madder than @Pharrell being sleep and not answering me and @StevenVictor in group chat…” Pusha T tweeted.

Pusha T may have to wait a little while longer for a response. Skateboard P is enjoying Aries season in Dubai, according to his Instagram.

