Pusha T Promises To Deliver Album Of The Year, Produced By Kanye West & The Neptunes

Pusha T revealed his new album is produced by Kanye West and the Neptunes: “Nobody makes better music with those two entities than me.”

Pusha T promised an album is coming soon, and it will be the best one this year!

The Bronx native dropped his recent single, “Diet Coke,” and now he has given a rare interview revealing what fans can expect from his forthcoming project. He sat down with Complex for an interview on 360 with Speedy Morman, his first in over two years.

“There’s no album that’s better than mine this year,” Pusha T declared. He also announced fans will have a short wait as the project is due sometime within the next two-to-three months. He also let slip that it will be entirely produced by the Neptunes and Kanye West. And according to King Push, nobody makes better music with his close collaborators than he does.

“Nobody makes better music with those two entities than me,” he said. “I want people to stop working with them, because it sort of cheapens what I do.” Although he admitted it is “selfish” for him to want them to work with him exclusively, it “annoys” him to see them lend their talents to other artists.

“All Killer No Filler”

Pusha T also revealed details about who fans can expect to feature on the project. “I do have a verse from people on my album for sure,” he said. While he confirmed neither Jay- or Jeezy appear on the album, “I think everybody who’s on it, is great in their space,” he added. “I needed that, because I needed that to match the greatness in the production. … Pharrell and Ye, especially, they only like to work with a certain tier of artist when it’s rap time.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Pusha T addressed the length of the album following on from Daytona, which only had seven songs. He says his new project will be “all killer no filler,” and believes in quality over quantity. “I don’t hear classics that are usually that long,” he said. “Or maybe they just love everything they do so much. … Me, personally, I have a very clean and concise vision for what it is that I’m making.” He promised that the forthcoming record will be “all killer no filler.”

