Hot 97 Taps Pusha T, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, City Girls & More For Summer Jam 2022

New York City’s Hip Hop radio station Hot 97 will be back in MetLife Stadium for this year’s Summer Jam. Numerous acts will hit the stage in New Jersey for the star-studded June 12th concert.

The 2022 Summer Jam lineup for the Stadium Stage includes Pusha T, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk. Other stars like Young Thug, Gunna, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, and Benny The Butcher will also be in attendance.

In addition, the Festival Stage will feature Nardo Wick, 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, Cordae, and more. Hot 97 will also present a special tribute to the recently deceased Hip Hop legend DJ Kay Slay.

#HOT97SummerJam · June 12 · MetLife Stadium



Presale tickets go on sale in 30 mins at 10AM ET using the code "SJ2022"



For 🎟️ : https://t.co/xr4WKR1pzW pic.twitter.com/fZgIqwBZh8 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) April 29, 2022

“Hot 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US,” stated TT Torrez, on-air personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations. “With two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss.”

TT Torrez also added, “We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting lineup of performances from artists who are defining our culture.”

Several of the top-of-the-bill performers are coming off presenting new music in recent weeks. For example, Virginia emcee Pusha T dropped his It’s Almost Dry album on April 22. Brooklyn’s Fivio Foreign released B.I.B.L.E. on April 8.

Tickets for Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 officially go on sale on April 30 at 10 am ET at ticketmaster.com and hot97.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning April 29 at 10 am ET through April 29 at 11:59 pm ET.