Kid Cudi Announces Moon’s Landing Event With Pusha T, Bone Thugs & More

Ohio’s native son is bringing a star-studded music lineup to the state.

Scott Mescudi is the latest Hip Hop recording artist to host his own curated festival. Better known as Kid Cudi, the Cleveland-born performer is bringing Moon’s Landing to his hometown.

Kid Cudi announced Moon’s Landing via a tweet posted on June 17. The Man on the Moon: The End of Day and Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager album creator will headline the star-studded event.

In addition, the Moon’s Landing lineup features Playboi Carti, Haim, Pusha T, Don Toliver, Jaden, Dominic Fike, 070 Shake, Mike Dean, Chip Tha Ripper, Strick, and DJ E-V. Fellow Cleveland rap legends Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will be at the show as well.

SEE U SEPT 17TH!!

Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic Animated Series Will Stream On Netflix

Moon’s Landing will take place on Saturday, September 17. Kid Cudi’s next full-length album, Entergalactic, is expected to drop around that same time. There is also a Kenya Barris-produced Entergalactic adult animated series headed to the Netflix streaming service later this year.

“First taste of Entergalactic!!! Music produced by Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat, 2022 only on NETFLIX 😈 @netflix,” wrote Kid Cudi on Instagram in September 2021. The IG post included a snippet from the forthcoming program.

“Do What I Want” Dropped Earlier This Month

The Entergalactic studio LP will follow Kid Cudi’s 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. That project opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 144,000 first-week units.

Cudi earned his first career #1 song on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart as one-half of The Scotts with Travis Scott. The Hip Hop duo reached the pinnacle of the Hot 100 with “The Scotts” single in 2020.

The new track “Do What I Want” arrived on June 10 of this year. Kid Cudi also contributed “Stars In The Sky” to the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 soundtrack. Last year, he collaborated with Jay-Z for “Guns Go Bang” off The Harder They Fall soundtrack.